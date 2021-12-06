What is wind chill?

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Today will be sunny but cool with temperatures reaching the mid-30s. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the mid-20s as clouds move in. Early Thursday, before 8 am, snow showers move in from the west. This could turn into a rain/snow mix with sleet possible. This will all occur before the late morning, and after there will be cloudier skies around. Highs will be in the mid-40s again tomorrow. The next system that will need attention will be here later Friday. It will start as rain and will switch to snow very early Saturday morning. Snow accumulations are trending more to the northwest of the Quad Cities. We will keep tracking this. If you were getting tired of the cold air already, you’ll love next week with highs nearing records.

