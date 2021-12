As the Sky-Hi News looks for its next editor, I hope our readers know that I have loved my time at the newspaper and the people it serves. Coming into the editor’s role, I expected to be in Grand County longer. This is exactly the kind of place I want to live. These are the kind of folks I want to call my neighbors. Feeling the way I do, I didn’t think my time at the Sky-Hi News would be so short, but the future is hard to predict sometimes.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO