ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'I thought she was going to be my friend': Woman says Ghislaine Maxwell bonded with her at age 17 before introducing her to sexualized massages with Jeffrey Epstein

By Jacob Shamsian
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsjVt_0dFfde2D00
A witness testifying under the pseudonym "Kate" is cross examined by Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer in this courtroom sketch. Elizabeth Williams via AP

A woman who testified Monday in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial said the British socialite initiated a friendship with her in 1994, when the woman was 17 years old and Maxwell was in her 30s.

The woman, testifying under the pseudonym "Kate," said Maxwell treated everything like a "fun, silly joke" and asked about her relationships and home life before slowly introducing her to Jeffrey Epstein, who initiated sexual contact during a supposed massage.

"I always felt like she was talking like she was younger than me. Which was odd," Kate testified. "Everything was fun. Everything was silly."

Prosecutors have accused Maxwell of sex trafficking girls with Epstein and sexually abusing the girls herself. The allegations in the indictment focus on activity between 1997 and 2004, and concern misconduct against four accusers, who were as young as 14 during that time. Prosecutors also accused Maxwell of lying about her actions in a deposition, and she will be tried separately on perjury charges at a later date.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty ton all the charges against her.

Kate was referred to as "Minor Victim-3" in the indictment against Maxwell, and referenced in prosecutors' opening statements as a victim.

But US District Judge Alison Nathan, who's overseeing the case, sided with Maxwell's attorneys and ruled that Kate was "not a victim of the crimes charged in the indictment" because she was over the age of consent during the years she was engaged in sexual activity with Epstein. Nathan also ruled that Kate could not go into details about the sexual activity in her testimony.

Kate testified that Maxwell "seemed excited" about bringing her to Epstein for sex

Kate testified that she met Maxwell in Paris while on a date with her boyfriend, who was also in his 30s at the time. Her boyfriend had been a classmate of Maxwell's at Oxford University, and Kate testified that Maxwell struck her as an "impressive" and "elegant" person.

"She seemed to be very exciting and she seemed to be everything I wanted to be," Kate said.

A few weeks later, feeling lonely after changing schools from Paris to London, Kate said she accepted an invitation to Maxwell's townhouse for tea. Maxwell lived in the wealthy Belgravia neighborhood, a short walk from where Kate said she lived with her mother.

The two spoke about Kate's home life, she testified; Kate's mother was ill, and Kate often gave her massages to help with migraines. Kate said she also talked about her ambitions with Maxwell: The 17-year-old had been accepted into Oxford University, and while her mother wanted her to be a lawyer, Kate had dreams of being a singer.

Maxwell insisted that Kate meet Epstein, describing him as a philanthropist who liked to help young people, Kate testified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06QQHg_0dFfde2D00
Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, enters the court followed by U.S. court marshalls during her trial in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

"She said he was going to love me, that I was exactly the kind of person he loved to help," Kate said. "She seemed genuinely excited about it."

Kate took in the photos of Epstein around Maxwell's townhouse, she recalled.

"In lots of the photographs, he seemed to be looking at the camera and she seemed to be looking at him," Kate said of Maxwell.

Kate met Epstein for the first time a few weeks later at Maxwell's townhouse, she testified. She recalled being excited about what she believed were Epstein's connections with powerful music industry figures.

At the townhouse, Maxwell told Epstein that Kate was "surprisingly strong for my size," Kate testified. Kate said she weighed about 95 pounds at the time. Kate said that, with Maxwell's encouragement, she massaged Epstein's feet and shoulders, and that Epstein appeared impressed.

The next meeting Kate had with Epstein was a few weeks later, after Maxwell called her to say that a massage therapist had canceled a scheduled appointment with Epstein, Kate testified. When she arrived at Maxwell's townhouse, she said, Maxwell brought her into a room upstairs where a massage table was set up. Kate said that, with Maxwell next to her, Epstein disrobed and stood there naked. Maxwell then handed her a bottle of massage oil and closed the door, she recalled.

What followed was Kate's first sexual contact with Epstein, she testified. After it was over, Kate said Maxwell quizzed her about it.

"'How did it go? Did you have fun? Was it good?'" Kate testified, quoting Maxwell. "She seemed very excited and happy."

"I remember it exactly because I was terrified and frozen," she added.

"I thought she was going to be my friend"

Maxwell invited Kate over to the townhouse once again a few weeks after that, Kate testified. This time, Kate said, Maxwell led her directly to the room with Epstein and the massage table, told her "have a good time," and closed the door.

"At the beginning, I wanted to maintain a relationship with Ghislaine," Kate said. "I thought she was going to be my friend."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAF1I_0dFfde2D00
Ghislaine Maxwell attends the ETM 2014 Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City. Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Getty Images

From there, Kate said she saw Epstein "sporadically" until her early 30s. She never went to Oxford University — or any other college — and started a career as a model and musician.

Epstein initiated sexual activity on each occasion they met, Kate testified. She said she met with him in London, in Palm Beach, Florida, and on one of his properties in the US Virgin Islands. At one point, Maxwell told Kate that Epstein needed sex three times a day and that she "couldn't keep up," Kate testified.

Epstein and Maxwell namedropped Prince Andrew and Donald Trump, Kate said, and often mentioned other famous friends. Kate testified that she was "fearful" because she witnessed "how connected they were."

In the years since, the meetings with Epstein have given Kate "nightmares," she said.

Epstein killed himself in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on similar charges to the ones brought against Maxwell.

During Kate's testimony, Maxwell sat unmoving at the far end of the defense team table, at the opposite side of the room as the witness stand.

Maxwell's attorney Bobbi C. Sternheim — who at one point on Monday accidentally called Maxwell "Mrs. Epstein" — cross-examined Kate on the stand. Sternheim pointed out email records that showed Kate kept in touch with Epstein as late as 2011, years after he finished an 18-month jail sentence on prostitution solicitation charges in Florida.

Kate said she maintained her connections with Epstein to avoid acknowledging that her relationship with him and Maxwell was a problem. She said she has "a huge amount of humiliation" over that part of her life.

"I did not want to admit what happened to me," Kate testified. "And I felt that by ceasing communication, I would have to acknowledge the offense."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Her boot resting on my brother’s thigh’: Boris Johnson’s sister says he knew Ghislaine Maxwell at university

Boris Johnson’s sister has suggested that the prime minister was a university friend of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is awaiting trial in the US on charges of grooming underage girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.In an article for The Spectator magazine, Rachel Johnson painted a colourful picture of the pair relaxing together in the junior common room of Balliol College, Oxford, where they were contemporaries in the 1980s.The “shiny glamazon” Maxwell had her high-heeled boot “resting on my brother Boris’s thigh” as she held forth to fellow students, she said.Ms Johnson remained vague about how well her brother knew Maxwell...
U.K.
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Jeffrey Epstein Spent Final Days In Fear of MS-13, Struggling With Constipation

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and child sex trafficker with close ties to powerful elites including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, spent his last days tormented by a cellmate whose incessant chatter kept him from sleeping, in fear of MS-13, and unable to take a shit, according to documents obtained from the Bureau of Prisons under a Freedom of Information Act request.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buffalonynews.net

New documents shed light on Jeffrey Epstein's time in jail

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein denied having suicidal thoughts before apparently hanging himself, though prison staff had observed signs of worrying behavior, according to newly released prison documents. Epstein, who committed suicide by hanging in prison two years ago, denied being suicidal. The recent documents from the Federal Bureau of Prisons...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Pilot Reveals Politicians, Celebrities Who Flew On Jeffrey Epstein's Jet

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. was the first witness called by prosecutors and provided information about who traveled with Epstein and Maxwell and information about their relationship. Visoski was Epstein's private pilot for nearly 30 years and chauffeured people between Epstein's properties in New York, New Mexico, Miami, and the Virgin Islands.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Telegraph

Ghislaine Maxwell dyes hair and changes outfit in 'trial makeover'

Ghislaine Maxwell appears to have undergone a makeover ahead of the jury selection in her sex trafficking trial, sporting dyed hair and smart clothes in a New York court on Monday. The British socialite seemed relaxed and confident on Monday in the penultimate hearing before her highly anticipated November 29...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Fox host Geraldo Rivera complains Ghislaine Maxwell not given bail: ‘Political lawyering’

Fox News commenter Geraldo Rivera sparked an argument on The Five on Monday after he complained that Ghislaine Maxwell – who is facing sex trafficking and perjury charges connected to her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein – was not granted bail. Ms Maxwell formerly dated notorious child sex abuser Epstein, and has been accused of recruiting and grooming the girls he abused. She denies the allegations against her. Her trial began on Monday. During the show on Monday, Mr Rivera compared Ms Maxwell's case to that of Darrell Brooks, who was charged with six counts of first-degree homicide after he...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Massage Therapist#British#Oxford University
The Independent

Jeffrey Epstein accuser testifies that she met Trump at Mar-a-lago when she was 14

A woman who has accused the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein of abuse has testified during the trial of his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell that the disgraced financier drove her to Mar-a-Lago to meet former President Donald Trump when she was 14 years old. The accuser, going under the pseudonym “Jane” was cross-examined by the defence team on the third day of Ms Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial. More follows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediaite.com

First Accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Testifies That Maxwell Was Epstein’s ‘Number Two’

The first accuser in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that Maxwell was the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “number two.”. The accuser, Lawrence Visoski, a former pilot, reportedly told the jury of five men and seven women on the second day of the trial, “Ms. Maxwell was number two. Mr. Epstein was a big number one.”
POLITICS
SFGate

‘$100 Bills in Every Car’: Ex-Epstein Employee Details Ghislaine Maxwell’s Demands

As the first week of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell continues, Juan Alessi, a former housekeeper and maintenance worker for Jeffrey Epstein took the stand to talk about his employment under Epstein and his working relationship with Maxwell, who is facing up to 80 years in prison for allegedly helping Epstein traffic underage girls for sexual abuse. (She’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.) He painted a picture for the jury of an employer who became more withdrawn over the years and who had strange requirements like avoiding eye contact and stocking cars with hundred-dollar bills.
JEFFREY EPSTEIN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Telegraph

Alleged Ghislaine Maxwell victim ‘set up Tom Parker Bowles in newspaper cocaine sting’

One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers set up Tom Parker Bowles in a newspaper cocaine sting, The Telegraph can disclose. The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, helped tabloid journalists to entrap the son of the Duchess of Cornwall, secretly recording him offering to buy her cocaine. The Telegraph understands the woman was paid as much as £40,000 for her part in the undercover operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Kids? All About Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is in full swing, although it isn’t being televised. Maxwell is said to have played a large role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. She appears to be taking the brunt of the blame for the incidents since Epstein committed suicide. While much uncertainty still surrounds Maxwell’s criminal case, victim testimonies suggest that the British socialite acted as more than just a scapegoat for Epstein.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Epstein victims' fund must hand over Maxwell accusers' claims -judge

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that the administrators of Jeffrey Epstein's victims' compensation fund must provide records of claims made by women who accuse Ghislaine Maxwell of playing a role in their having been sexually abused. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rejected requests...
POLITICS
newyorkcitynews.net

Ghislaine Maxwell family detail unnecessary trauma

Ghislaine Maxwell's family has petitioned the attorney general to demand better treatment for the suspected sex trafficker, whose trial continues, as she is allegedly denied time with her lawyers, and basic food and hygiene. In a letter sent Monday to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, a representative for Maxwell's family...
JEFFREY EPSTEIN
Insider

Insider

209K+
Followers
18K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy