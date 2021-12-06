ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

By J. Bachelor
 2 days ago

Source: hobo_018 / Getty


Listen, letting go of employees is never easy.

While a troublesome, unreliable worker may make the conversation a little less awkward, cutting a staff of hundreds usually means there were actually some faithful people on staff who got swept up in cutbacks.

With that said, tact is always important. Which is why the recent news that the CEO of Better.com’s method of giving nearly 1,000 workers the axe wreaks of the type of coldness that would make even the most heartless boss cringe.

Especially during the holiday season. Wow.

But according to CNN.com , Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced the mortgage company is laying off about 9% of its workforce on a Zoom webinar recently, abruptly informing the more than 900 employees on the call they were being terminated just before the holidays.

Check out the video below.

"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Garg said on the call, a recording of which was viewed by CNN Business. "Your employment here is terminated effective immediately." The canned workers were later informed that they could expect a message from human resources with further information regarding severance and benefits. Such an unfortunate story, and we wish all of the employees a better year and gainful employment as we approach 2022.

iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

