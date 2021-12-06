El Paso County to increase minimum wage for its workers to $13 an hour beginning Jan. 9

El Paso County's minimum wage is set to increase to $13 per hour for eligible county employees beginning fiscal year 2022.

Members of El Paso's County Commissioners Court voted unanimously in favor of the wage increase.

Along with the minimum wage increase is an 8% pay adjustment "across the board" to the general professional, executive and attorney pay scales, as well as AgriLife Extension, the Juvenile Probation department and grant-funded employees, according to a slide shown during the meeting Monday.

"I remember when I first got into office in 2015, we were paying well under $10 an hour," Precinct 2 Commissioner David Stout said. "We're not at the $15 wage yet, but I know that that's a national goal that we've been working on."

County honors garment pioneer Don Shapiro

El Paso County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday morning to recognize contributions made to El Paso County by Don Shapiro, founder of the famous national brand Action West.

Shapiro, and his wife Bobbi, traveled to El Paso from New York more than 66 years ago and were among the leading pioneers of garment manufacturing and operations in the twin plant region.

"His calling was always people, humanity, culture and art. He came on a road trip to El Paso and he fell in love immediately with the horizons, the open skies, the culture, the desert and the texture of the people in the frontera," Valentin Sandoval, author of the book, "Power at the Pass: The Don Shapiro Story," said during the County Commissioners Court meeting. "He saw nothing but opportunity."

Shapiro started Action West in 1970, and created 750 jobs in El Paso and 3,000 jobs in Torreon, Puebla and Chihuahua, Mexico.

"I want to thank all of you for the honor. It's beyond belief," Shapiro said Monday morning. "I love the people, the passion, everything that's happened from day one, and I want to thank you for the great honor. We will continue working with everybody in a positive way, forever, in building up El Paso, greater than ever. Thank you for everything."

Bobbi Shapiro was highly involved in theatre, performance and PBS television shows over 60 years. Now, the couple supports the local art community by creating unique spaces to promote entrepreneurship, story creation, education and technology.

Anthony Jackson may be reached at ADJackson@elpasotimes.com and @TonyAnjackson on Twitter.