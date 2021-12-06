ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

El Paso County to increase minimum wage for its workers to $13 an hour beginning Jan. 9

By Anthony Jackson, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQemO_0dFfdQcv00

El Paso County's minimum wage is set to increase to $13 per hour for eligible county employees beginning fiscal year 2022.

Members of El Paso's County Commissioners Court voted unanimously in favor of the wage increase.

Along with the minimum wage increase is an 8% pay adjustment "across the board" to the general professional, executive and attorney pay scales, as well as AgriLife Extension, the Juvenile Probation department and grant-funded employees, according to a slide shown during the meeting Monday.

"I remember when I first got into office in 2015, we were paying well under $10 an hour," Precinct 2 Commissioner David Stout said. "We're not at the $15 wage yet, but I know that that's a national goal that we've been working on."

County honors garment pioneer Don Shapiro

El Paso County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday morning to recognize contributions made to El Paso County by Don Shapiro, founder of the famous national brand Action West.

Shapiro, and his wife Bobbi, traveled to El Paso from New York more than 66 years ago and were among the leading pioneers of garment manufacturing and operations in the twin plant region.

"His calling was always people, humanity, culture and art. He came on a road trip to El Paso and he fell in love immediately with the horizons, the open skies, the culture, the desert and the texture of the people in the frontera," Valentin Sandoval, author of the book, "Power at the Pass: The Don Shapiro Story," said during the County Commissioners Court meeting. "He saw nothing but opportunity."

Shapiro started Action West in 1970, and created 750 jobs in El Paso and 3,000 jobs in Torreon, Puebla and Chihuahua, Mexico.

"I want to thank all of you for the honor. It's beyond belief," Shapiro said Monday morning. "I love the people, the passion, everything that's happened from day one, and I want to thank you for the great honor. We will continue working with everybody in a positive way, forever, in building up El Paso, greater than ever. Thank you for everything."

Bobbi Shapiro was highly involved in theatre, performance and PBS television shows over 60 years. Now, the couple supports the local art community by creating unique spaces to promote entrepreneurship, story creation, education and technology.

Anthony Jackson may be reached at ADJackson@elpasotimes.com and @TonyAnjackson on Twitter.

Comments / 4

Related
The Hill

Biden: Sending US troops to Ukraine 'not on the table'

President Biden on Wednesday said the United States is not considering sending troops to Ukraine amid rising fears about the possibility of a Russian military invasion. “That is not on the table,” Biden told reporters at the White House before departing for a trip to Kansas City, Mo. “We...
MILITARY
NBC News

Congress hatches novel plan to lift debt ceiling with only Democratic votes

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders are hatching a complicated plan to lift the debt limit this month with only Democratic votes in the Senate, three sources told NBC News. The strategy, which remains fluid, is a product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would tie it to a non-controversial Medicare bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
State
New York State
County
El Paso County, TX
Local
Texas Government
NBC News

Pfizer says booster dose of vaccine protects against omicron variant

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to provide strong protection against the omicron variant, the companies announced Wednesday. They said a third dose of their vaccine provides a similar level of neutralizing antibodies to omicron, comparable to two doses against the original coronavirus and other variants that have emerged.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Stout
NBC News

Japanese tycoon takes off for International Space Station

MOSCOW — A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space Wednesday as the first self-paying space tourists in more than a decade. Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film his mission, blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

167
Followers
210
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy