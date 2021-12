Among the goals in the Boldly Elon strategic plan is to increase undergraduate research throughout the university, including providing new pathways to research for students. More and more students are finding that pathway through CUREs — course-based undergraduate research experiences — including those in a Department of Biology course designed for non-majors who were able to make unquestionable contributions to a Lumen Prize research project this fall.

ELON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO