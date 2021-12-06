Simon Spelling steps down as Medina boys soccer coach

Simon Spelling announced Monday that he has decided to step down as the Medina boys soccer coach following a successful eight-year run on the sideline that included a Division I state championship victory in 2018.

The eight-year run was Spelling's second stint as Medina's boys soccer coach. He led Medina to the Division I state title in 2018 and to a Division I state runner-up finish in 2017.

Under his guidance, Medina won seven Division I district championships from 2015 to 2021 and went to five consecutive Division I state semifinals from 2016 to 2020.

Medina's Division I state championship team in 2018 went 18-1-4, and defeated Cleveland St. Ignatius 1-0 in a state semifinal and Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller 1-0 in the state final.

"It has been a pleasure coaching at Medina and has been a highlight of my career," Spelling said in a statement released by the school on Monday.

"Medina is a great place to coach and to be part of a winning tradition."

Spelling compiled a 207-54-25 overall record as Medina boys soccer coach. He went 122-17-14 with a 39-7-5 league record that included five titles during his second stint.

Spelling coached an All-Ohio player each year from 2014 to 2020, including 10 All-Ohio selections and three All-Americans. The 2021 All-Ohio and All-American teams have not been announced.

Medina posted a 15-6 overall record and a 4-1 mark in the Greater Cleveland Conference in 2021. The Bees won their fourth GCL title in a row and lost to eventual state champion St. Ignatius in a Division I regional final.

"The timing is right for me to step down," Spelling told the Akron Beacon Journal on Tuesday. "I will continue to teach [in the social studies department] at Medina for the foreseeable future.

"I have coached for many years, but Medina has provided me with the greatest joy and memories. The players and parents at Medina support the school and the sport with great enthusiasm and they deserve a program that reflects that support."

Spelling, 61, was selected as the Greater Akron Scholastic Soccer Coach of the Year twice and the state coach of the year once since 2014.

"Simon is a great motivator," Medina Athletic Director Todd Hodkey said. "He has been able to lead Medina's boys soccer programs to new heights year in and year out. He knows what buttons to push and motivate the boys to become champions. He will be sorely missed."

Spelling grew up in England before coming to the United States in 1980 to attend the University of Akron and play on the Zips men's soccer team.

Spelling was a letter winner in 1980, 1981, 1982 and 1983 with the Akron men's soccer team. He earned All-American honors as a defender in 1982 and 1983, and was inducted into the Akron ‘Z’ Sports Hall of Fame in 1998. He played under former UA coach Robert Dowdy in 1980 and 1981 and former Zips coach Steve Parker in 1982 and 1983. The Zips compiled a record of 53-16-7 during Spelling's playing career, won four OCSA championships and competed in the 1983 NCAA Tournament.

The Medina Gazette reported first that Spelling was stepping down.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Simon Spelling steps down as Medina boys soccer coach