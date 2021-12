A Jersey City man has admitted his role in the shooting of a 12-year-old in 2020 that authorities described as just another salvo in the ongoing gang wars in the city. Marc “Bando” Taylor, 20, a member of the “300″ street gang aligned with the Rutgers Avenue gang, faces 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering activity, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Tuesday in announcing the guilty plea.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO