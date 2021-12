Montana Love Continues to Shine in Win Over Carlos Diaz. In his latest at bat, super lightweight boxer Montana “Too Pretty” Love (17-0-1, 9 KO’s) maintained his unblemished record by way of third round knockout. The match made for a fun follow-up to his last fight, and career best win, over Ivan Baranchyk. In this contest, his second under the Matchroom Boxing and DAZN banner, Love chopped up and disposed of Carlos “Chuko” Diaz (29-2, 14 KO’s). While he did enjoy a solid showing in the ring, Love drew some criticism for missing the 140 pound weight limit by almost four pounds when he tipped the scales to a tune of 143.8. Going forward, it would behoove him to button this up.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO