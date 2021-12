IU’s run at a record-17th College Cup ended two wins short of the semifinal Saturday, as the Hoosiers fell 3-2 at Washington in a round-of-16 loss. Twice, the Hoosiers took the lead in the game — once from a Victor Bezerra penalty and then again when Spencer Glass smashed home from a tight angle. But Washington answered the penalty with one of its own, then scored deep into the second half to force overtime. There, the No. 2 seed Huskies scored a game-winning goal in the 97th minute that ended the year for last season’s national runner-up.

