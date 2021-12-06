ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Two taken to hospital following apartment fire

By Christine Holmes, Zanesville Times Recorder
 1 day ago
ZANESVILLE — Two people living in separate apartments at 1626 Owens St. were taken to Genesis Hospital Monday afternoon during a fire.

According to Zanesville Fire Chief Jeff Bell, their conditions are unknown.

Around 3 p.m., the fire department was notified of a stove fire at the multi-unit residence.

Bell said when firefighters arrived, the front of the home was completely covered in fire.

Of the three apartments, only two people were home at the time. Three cats were pulled from the fire and attended to by neighbors, Bell said. Another cat died in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents with basic necessities and a place to stay, Bell said.

He believes the structure will be considered a total loss.

At this time, it's unclear which apartment the fire started in, but Bell believes it may have been grease-related.

The siding of the neighboring home was melted by exposure to heat and flames.

The Zanesville Fire Department was assisted by the South Zanesville Fire Department, Community Ambulance and Zanesville Police Department.

An investigation remains ongoing.

