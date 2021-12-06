ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Award-winning book podcast host launching new publishing company

By Brian Danuff, Tamsen Fadal
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKN9W_0dFfbVFo00

Like a lot of moms, Zibby Owens was feeling overwhelmed, stressed and worried that she wasn’t spending enough quality time with her four kids.

She decided to write an essay in the Huffington Post about the challenges of motherhood, but then she ended up writing several more and, before long, she was considering writing a book, cleverly titled, “Moms Don’t Have Time To Read Books.”

However, the title didn’t appeal to publishers, and neither did Owens’ lack of a major following.
So instead of writing a book, Owens launched the “Moms Don’t Have Time To Read Books” podcast in March 2018. Every episode features an interview with an author about what’s important to them, and gives busy readers the back story to both popular and undiscovered essays and books.

Today, the podcast has been downloaded millions of times, and its long list of guests includes big names like singer Alicia Keys, actress Lena Dunham and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The success of the podcast allowed Owens to finally become a published author earlier this year. Her newest book, “Moms Don’t Have Time To Have Kids,” was released in November. But she’ll be doing something even bigger in 2023 when she launches her own publishing company, Zibby Books.

“After interviewing about 900 authors and having experience with three publishers myself, I could see what the common issues were in the publishing industry,” Owens said. “I didn’t think authors were being treated as well as they should be,  so I wanted to flip everything around and make it all about the author and the reader.”

Zibby Books will publish 12 books a year, one per month, and to reflect the importance of collaboration, the company will have a profit-sharing bonus program, in which 75 percent of the profits each year will be divided equally among employees of the company and its published authors.

“Every single person plays a role,” Owens said. “You can’t point to just the marketing director, the publicist, or the editor. Everybody plays a crucial role in this team effort in getting a book onto a bookshelf.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

NJ COVID latest: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page. Gov. Phil Murphy holds a COVID pandemic briefing Omicron in New Jersey The first case was identified in the Garden State on Friday. We suspect that by now […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
theartofeducation.edu

Taking a Look at Self-Publishing (Ep. 296)

So many teachers have thought about writing, or illustrating, or publishing a children’s book, but they rarely follow through. In today’s episode, Tim talks to AOEU’s Amber Kane about her recently published book. Listen as they discuss Amber’s working methods, how she self-published, and what the publishing process was really like. Full Episode Transcript Below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Lena Dunham
Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico artist Phoebe Rothfeld wins award for book illustrations

CHICO — Award-winning Chico artist Phoebe Rothfeld has built up quite a collection of drawings and illustrations over the course of her career. A native of Chico, Rothfeld grew up discovering joy in drawing and making crafts. She attended Chico High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in art and theater art from UC Santa Cruz and a Master in Fine Arts from Savannah College of Art and Design.
CHICO, CA
aithority.com

New Investor Group Bets On Data Science In Book Publishing–Acquires Open Road Integrated Media

Publishing Veteran David Steinberger, Named Executive Chairman, and Open Road CEO Paul Slavin to Work Together on Leadership Transition. A newly formed investor group announced the acquisition of Open Road Integrated Media, Inc., the publishing industry’s leader in applying proprietary data science technology to the marketing of books. David Steinberger, who was previously CEO of Arcadia Publishing and before that CEO of Perseus Books, and who also serves as Chairman of the National Book Foundation, will serve initially as Open Road’s Executive Chairman, working closely with Chief Executive Officer Paul Slavin. The two will work together to ensure a smooth leadership transition, with Steinberger adding the CEO role on January 1, 2022, and Slavin continuing to work closely with the company in a consulting role going forward.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Imagine Launches Audio Division With iHeartMedia Podcast Slate Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Imagine Entertainment is launching a new audio division tied to an exclusive deal with iHeartMedia. The film and TV company’s chairmen, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, announced Tuesday that Imagine will co-produce a slate of unscripted podcasts for the digital giant. The agreement will encompass six new series over the next two years.
BUSINESS
romper.com

15 Award-Winning Children’s Books That Deserve Their Recognition

All you have to do is a quick Google search to know that there is no shortage of kids' books out there, but how can you be sure which ones are the best? The easiest way to narrow down the list of options is to look specifically for award-winning children’s books because these stories really stand out. Sure, there are plenty of great kids' books without awards, too, but they’re a lot harder to distinguish from the rest.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publishing Company#Motherhood#Publishers#The Huffington Post
My North.com

UPPAA Launches Book Club Podcast for Literature Fans in the U.P.

Writers and publishers in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have found a new place to connect with their audience – a podcast channel accessible from every major podcast aggregator service, including iTunes and Audible.com. This is an official press release brought to you by MyNorth News Service and The Upper Peninsula Publishers...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nny360.com

SLU professor’s award-winning book of stories question reality

CANTON — St. Lawrence University Professor of English Pedro Ponce has published a book of stories that explore human reality and possibility through the power of storytelling. The book, “The Devil and the Dairy Princess,” published by Indiana University Press, includes 10 stories that are described by the publisher as...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
restorationnewsmedia.com

NC author wins coveted National Book Award

What’s the biggest news in our state’s literary circles? On Nov. 17, Jason Mott won the National Boo... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wamc.org

BIFF hosts regional premiere of award-winning "Down with the King" - new movie by filmmaker Diego Ongaro

In the new film “Down with the King” directed by Diego Ongaro and co-written by Ongaro and Xabi Molia: rap star Money Merc is struggling with the music industry and the pressures of being a celebrity. He leaves the city to re-evaluate his career while immersing himself in a small farm town in the mountains. The film stars real-life Grammy nominated rapper Freddie Gibbs in a captivating debut film performance.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

Skillshare Says Viewership to Online Music Courses Saw 180% Jump During Pandemic

Music skills are notoriously tough to pick up — be it singing, playing guitar, sound mixing or understanding the music business. Lately though, thanks to more time at home during Covid lockdowns, many aspiring musicians have started (or re-started) the learning process through online education platforms. One such learning platform...
EDUCATION
lvpnews.com

CHS graduate publishes book

Catasauqua High School Class of 2005 alumnus Joe Borda has self-published a children’s book after gaining insight from a guest on the Side Hustle Show - a business podcast for part-time entrepreneurs looking for ideas. “Jack the Unicorn” is a short story that gets to know a young boy...
CATASAUQUA, PA
PIX11

Intrepid honors servicemembers on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum did its part to commemorate that fateful day. Family members of survivors cast a wreath into the Hudson River with a ribbon across the front that read “Remember Pearl Harbor.” Helene Chabin, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron

NEW YORK — Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said lab tests showed a booster dose increased by 25-fold the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies against omicron. Pfizer […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy