Flooding causes portion of Kaweah Health emergency department to close

By Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta
 1 day ago
Kaweah Health Medical Center's emergency department team was faced with a non-medical emergency Sunday night.

A sprinkler head broke, which caused a steady stream of water to pour from the ceiling.

“Our team responded quickly. We are working to fully reopen,” said Keri Noeske, vice president and chief nursing officer on Sunday. “We have adjusted operations and patients can continue to access care in our emergency department."

The emergency department team closed the impacted area and moved patients to other areas of the medical center. Visalia Fire Department responded to the flooding and crews evaluated the damage, said Laura Florez-McCusker, spokeswoman for the hospital.

Hospital officials said that the flooding caused 17 beds to become unavailable. Paramedics also took patients to nearby hospitals for care until 9:45 p.m., when firefighters cleared the incident.

No other areas of Kaweah Health were impacted, Florez-McCusker said.

