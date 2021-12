Danny DeVito's turn as The Penguin in Batman Returns has become iconic and high-regarded even up to this day. His take on the iconic Batman villain was maniacal and ruthless, cementing it as probably the definitive version of the Penguin on-screen. Now that the DCEU is venturing into the multiverse with The Flash and Michael Keaton will return as Batman, does it mean that we might see DeVito play the Penguin again too?

