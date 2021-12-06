ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

10 Wag-worthy Holiday Gift Ideas For Golden Retriever Lovers

By Mike Clark
DogTime
DogTime
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzYce_0dFfbAxn00

Need great gift ideas for Golden Retriever lovers this year? We’ve got you covered! (Picture Credit: LightFieldStudios/Getty Images)

The holidays are here again, and there’s still time to find the perfect gift ideas for Golden Retriever lovers in your life.

Golden Retrievers are the happy-go-lucky, loyal, friendly dogs who have hearts as golden as their coats. We just love to cuddle them, even though they cover us with their shedding fur! If you have a friend or family member who can’t get enough Golden love, then get them a holiday gift that will let them celebrate their favorite pups all year long.

Here are ten holiday gift ideas that will have Golden Retriever lovers wagging their tails in celebration!

1. Golden Retriever Bedding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjl1l_0dFfbAxn00

(Picture Credit: RuiHome/Amazon)

Whether your sleeping partner is human or canine, this duvet cover, sheet, and pillow case set will let them know you’re dreaming of Golden Retrievers all night long!

You can get it on Amazon here!

2. Golden Retriever Mom Mug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPyY0_0dFfbAxn00

(Picture Credit: DogsMakeMeHappy/Amazon)

Golden moms know you can’t help but collect a coat of fur before heading out for the day. Let everyone know how you roll with this funny coffee mug.

You can get it on Amazon here!

3. Golden-Opoly Board Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyFRh_0dFfbAxn00

(Picture Credit: Late for the Sky/Amazon)

The whole Golden Retriever loving family can play this doggy take on the classic Monopoly. Don’t get sent to the kennel!

You can get it on Amazon here!

4. Golden Retriever Winter Apron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adRGT_0dFfbAxn00

(Picture Credit: Caroline’s Treasures/Amazon)

If you know a chef who cooks the best treats, then get them an apron that celebrates the winter season and the best dogs in the world. No yellow snow in this scene!

You can get it on Amazon here!

5. Golden Retriever Bottle Stopper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aI5o_0dFfbAxn00

(Picture Credit: Conversation Concepts/Amazon)

Sometimes you just can’t finish the whole thing. If that’s the case, then this adorable bottle stopper will keep your wine fresh and extra adorable!

You can get it on Amazon here!

6. ‘Don’t Stop Retrievin” Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Eehg_0dFfbAxn00

(Picture Credit: Clever Chameleon Tees/Amazon)

This funny shirt celebrates the lyrics that Journey almost sang. It comes in five different colors and will remind everyone, no matter how tough things get, “Don’t stop Retrievin’!”

You can get it on Amazon here!

7. Golden Retriever Building Blocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kyntw_0dFfbAxn00

(Picture Credit: ISeeSee via Amazon)

If you know a young dog lover who loves to build, or an older Golden fan who would enjoy a relaxing brain exercise, then this 824-piece Golden Retriever building block set is a fun way to spend some time making something adorable.

You can get it on Amazon here!

8. Golden Retriever Shower Curtain & Bath Mat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrH2B_0dFfbAxn00

(Picture Credit: WOZO/Amazon)

Whether your Golden Retriever follows you everywhere or not, there’s always room for more dogs in the bathroom. Get your doggy fix while you take care of business with this shower curtain and bath mat set!

You can get it on Amazon here!

9. Golden Retriever Nail Decals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDki9_0dFfbAxn00

(Picture Credit: HipZySticKy/Amazon)

Some of us wear our hearts on our sleeves, but you can take it one step further by putting it on your nails. These Golden Retriever nail decals will spread doggy love with every handshake.

You can get them on Amazon here!

10. Golden Retriever Baby Romper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPYem_0dFfbAxn00

(Picture Credit: Sod Uniforms/Amazon)

Got a new addition to the family? Make sure all the other babies know that your bundle of joy is protected by their older, furrier brother with this baby romper that comes in several colors!

You can get it on Amazon here!

What other gift ideas would you recommend for a Golden Retriever lover? Let us know in the comments below!

Related Articles:

The post 10 Wag-worthy Holiday Gift Ideas For Golden Retriever Lovers appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4

DIY holiday gift-basket ideas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What better way to make a gift unique than to put it together yourself? A holiday gift basket can be an amazing way to show someone how much they mean to you, or an all-encompassing gift for somebody that you don’t know as well. Even if you don’t hit the nail on the head with one item, they are bound to enjoy something else you’ve included in the basket.
LIFESTYLE
The Gadgeteer

Top 16 gift ideas for gadget lovers!

ARTICLE – The holiday season is here & nothing says it’s the holidays more than trying to figure out what you’re going to get for all your friends and family! The Gadgeteer is once again here to help you with gift ideas on a wide variety of products. So buckle up and let’s see what we have on the shelf! Also, please be sure to check our Black Friday Mega deal post too!
ELECTRONICS
HuffingtonPost

Best Subscription Boxes To Gift Beauty Lovers For The Holidays

Busy schedules and overwhelming product selections are great reasons to think about giving a beauty subscription box this holiday season, whether to yourself or to a makeup and skin care enthusiast in your life. Beauty boxes are a great innovation in our era of convenience, as they take away a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gift Ideas#Wag#Bedding#Ruihome Amazon#The Sky Amazon
everythinglubbock.com

Looking for a budget friendly gift for a dog lover? Check out these 7 ideas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Seeing your little friend happy and excited after you’ve given them a new toy is one of the purest loving feelings you can experience. It’s the best to see their little tails wagging when they see that you have something for them, and to see them run around with and play with their new toy is an endless source of joy. They give you all kinds of happiness, so it’s good to give them things that will keep them healthy, comfortable and active.
PETS
southernhospitalityblog.com

Holiday Gift Ideas: Fashion and Home

December is here! It’s been such a busy weekend and week, but I wanted to share a few finds that I spotted for gift ideas or if you need some fashion ideas for special events this season. Not a long post, but I’m sharing these fashion and gift ideas for the home. Affiliate links used below!
BEAUTY & FASHION
aorn.org

Holiday Gift Ideas for Perioperative Nurses

December 5, 2021 — The holiday season is here and it’s time to spoil your colleagues (and make a list for yourself). Nurses definitely deserve some spoiling this year. AORN nurses compiled a list of 21 holiday gifts nurses will love. Whether it’s self-care, comfort on the job, a good laugh, or treating yourself to fun and inspiration at AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo 2022, we hope these ideas help with your holiday planning to make sure the perioperative nurses in your life know you appreciate them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
DogTime

10 Best Hanukkah Gifts For Your Dog In 2021

Chag Sameach! Hanukkah is here again! If you're a pet parent, shop for some great Hanukkah gifts for your dog! Here are a few suggestions. The post 10 Best Hanukkah Gifts For Your Dog In 2021 appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
WOOD

Nate Blury gives us some holiday gift ideas for cocktail lovers!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hope you are in the holiday spirit now that December is here! It’s a time of celebrating with friends and family members, enjoying food and perhaps a delicious cocktail! If you, or someone in your life, loves trying the newest cocktails and drinks, we have some ideas for you!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Daily Evergreen

Holiday gift ideas for Coug families

Unsure what to get your Coug-loving family for the holidays this year? We’ve all been there; gift shopping is hard enough without the added stress of finals week. Well have no fear. You can find gifts for the whole family without ever leaving campus. The Bookie and Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe have all of your needs for one-stop shopping for the entire family.
RELATIONSHIPS
CatTime

9 Simple, Homemade Cat Toys That Make Great Holiday Gifts

You don't need to waste a lot of money when you can make your own fun toys for your kitty! These homemade cat toys are inexpensive and make great gifts! The post 9 Simple, Homemade Cat Toys That Make Great Holiday Gifts appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
TrendHunter.com

45 Gift Ideas for Retro Fashion Lovers

There's no denying that '90s and '80s-era culture is back in full force, which is why we've compiled a list of gift ideas for retro fashion lovers. While retro-themed releases have spanned several industries, 2021 saw a notable uptick in the launch of old-school apparel items targeting nostalgic millennials and fashion-forward Gen Zer's.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DogTime

Dr. Mahaney’s Thanksgiving & Holiday Safety Tips For Pets

Pet hazards lurk in festive foods, decorations, and schedule and environment changes. Take the following precautions this Thanksgiving, as you could suffer emotional and financial stress caused by a pet's holiday health crisis if you're not careful. The post Dr. Mahaney’s Thanksgiving & Holiday Safety Tips For Pets appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cgmagonline.com

CGM Recommends: Holiday Gifts for Tech Lovers 2021

As the holiday attempts to cut consumers down, CGMagazine has your six with the best holiday gifts for tech lovers in 2021. When the Holiday Season approaches, so do the hordes of shoppers searching for the latest in tech to secure for loved ones, and shopping for tech can be a herculean task.
ELECTRONICS
jerseysbest.com

Gear up: 5 gift ideas for fitness lovers

Whether they run, jump, lift or stretch, we all have a fitness lover or two in our lives, and they need gifts this holiday season along with the rest of us. If you’re at a loss for what your athlete might be hoping for, the following products are all the rage among the runners, yogis, power walkers and body builders of the world.
FITNESS
San Francisco Chronicle

The holiday gift guide for broke food lovers

In case you missed it, the Food section just put out our official holiday gift guide, with classy recommendations like limited edition beers, custom fancy bagels and culinary apparel. It comes in the midst of lots of other excellent gift guides, like Helen Rosner’s phenomenal list of otter-shape rice molds, scone-scented candles, whole country hams and much, much more. I’m sure there are some of you that wouldn’t blink at purchasing a $299.95 pasta-extruding machine for a loved one (please send me one), but this gift guide’s not about that — this is a guide for those who don’t have the biggest holiday budget but aren’t quite at the Christmas avocado stage yet. (Somehow, just one item on the list is sourced from Supreme Lord Jeff Bezos.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thegazette.com

Golden Retriever Puppies

Purebred, registered, $800. Ready for Christmas, 1st shots & vet checked. 30 years experience. Anamosa 319-450-9704. Avoid scams by meeting sellers in-person to pay for items. Always inspect an item before paying and be wary of deals that are too good to be true. Stay safe – read our fraud awareness tips.
ANIMALS
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
315
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy