10 Wag-worthy Holiday Gift Ideas For Golden Retriever Lovers

The holidays are here again, and there’s still time to find the perfect gift ideas for Golden Retriever lovers in your life.

Golden Retrievers are the happy-go-lucky, loyal, friendly dogs who have hearts as golden as their coats. We just love to cuddle them, even though they cover us with their shedding fur! If you have a friend or family member who can’t get enough Golden love, then get them a holiday gift that will let them celebrate their favorite pups all year long.

Here are ten holiday gift ideas that will have Golden Retriever lovers wagging their tails in celebration!

1. Golden Retriever Bedding

Whether your sleeping partner is human or canine, this duvet cover, sheet, and pillow case set will let them know you’re dreaming of Golden Retrievers all night long!

You can get it on Amazon here!

2. Golden Retriever Mom Mug

Golden moms know you can’t help but collect a coat of fur before heading out for the day. Let everyone know how you roll with this funny coffee mug.

You can get it on Amazon here!

3. Golden-Opoly Board Game

The whole Golden Retriever loving family can play this doggy take on the classic Monopoly. Don’t get sent to the kennel!

You can get it on Amazon here!

4. Golden Retriever Winter Apron

If you know a chef who cooks the best treats, then get them an apron that celebrates the winter season and the best dogs in the world. No yellow snow in this scene!

You can get it on Amazon here!

5. Golden Retriever Bottle Stopper

Sometimes you just can’t finish the whole thing. If that’s the case, then this adorable bottle stopper will keep your wine fresh and extra adorable!

You can get it on Amazon here!

6. ‘Don’t Stop Retrievin” Shirt

This funny shirt celebrates the lyrics that Journey almost sang. It comes in five different colors and will remind everyone, no matter how tough things get, “Don’t stop Retrievin’!”

You can get it on Amazon here!

7. Golden Retriever Building Blocks

If you know a young dog lover who loves to build, or an older Golden fan who would enjoy a relaxing brain exercise, then this 824-piece Golden Retriever building block set is a fun way to spend some time making something adorable.

You can get it on Amazon here!

8. Golden Retriever Shower Curtain & Bath Mat

Whether your Golden Retriever follows you everywhere or not, there’s always room for more dogs in the bathroom. Get your doggy fix while you take care of business with this shower curtain and bath mat set!

You can get it on Amazon here!

9. Golden Retriever Nail Decals

Some of us wear our hearts on our sleeves, but you can take it one step further by putting it on your nails. These Golden Retriever nail decals will spread doggy love with every handshake.

You can get them on Amazon here!

10. Golden Retriever Baby Romper

Got a new addition to the family? Make sure all the other babies know that your bundle of joy is protected by their older, furrier brother with this baby romper that comes in several colors!

You can get it on Amazon here!

What other gift ideas would you recommend for a Golden Retriever lover? Let us know in the comments below!

