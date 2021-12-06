Seven Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges

Seven members of Ole Miss' Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, suspended from campus in November , were arrested Friday on cyberstalking charges, according to Lafayette County Detention Center officials.

Baylor Reynolds, Christian Parten, Cole Goretski, Miles Baker, Peyton Newcomb, Walker Holden and Wyatt Johnson are accused of sending harrassing emails and text messages to a former fraternity member who reported to the university hazing at the fraternity house in the fall, according the detention center officials. All posted $5,000 bond after an initial court appearance and were released Friday, according to detention center officials.

Their next court date is scheduled for Feb. 28 in Lafayette County Circuit Court, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

Lisa Stone, spokeswoman for Ole Miss, said Monday evening the university is aware of the charges and is cooperating with investigators and reviewing internally, but cannot comment on an active criminal investigation.

"As is evidenced by the suspension of all operations of the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha of the University of Mississippi effective until May 1, 2025, hazing and related behavior, including cyberstalking, that put student health and safety at risk are contrary to the University of Mississippi Creed and will not be tolerated,” Stone said.

Pi Kappa Alpha's Gamma Iota chapter was already on probation in the fall in connection with a 2020 fall semester hazing incident in which several pledges going through initiation had bleach sprayed in their mouths or on their faces.

The second incident in 2021 resulted in the November suspension of the fraternity from campus for four years, university officials said.

The person who reported the most recent hazing had bleach sprayed into his mouth during the 2020 hazing incident. He reported the 2021 incident after seeing photos of the hazing on social media, the 20-year-old's mother Robyn Yerger said. That report triggered an another investigation into the fraternity by the university and The Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity.

The 20-year-old received text messages from fraternity members containing violence, racism and anti-semitic content after the 2021 incident was reported, Yerger said. The Clarion Ledger is not reporting his name because he allegedly is the victim of a crime.

"You never think this could happen to your child," Yerger said.

The 20-year-old, who is not currently attending Ole Miss, continues to suffer from physical and mental health issues related to the 2020 hazing incident, Yerger said.

James Bowes Higgins, the student acused of spraying bleach into the 20-year-old's mouth, was indicted for aggravated assault by a Lafayette County grand jury in May.

Higgins' lawyer, Swayze Alford, was not immediately available for comment.

Civil lawsuit filed against fraternity and members, too

In response to injuries sustained from the fall of 2020 hazing, the 20-year-old on Oct. 7 filed a civil lawsuit in Lafayette County Circuit Court against The Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, Gamma Iota chapter of Ole Miss, officers of the chapter, Higgins and other individuals.

In the lawsuit, the 20-year-old requests a jury trial and is seeking $10 million in damages on numerous counts, including negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy and premises liability against the Gamma Iota House that manages the chapter house.

The injuries to the 20-year-old are documented in the lawsuit. As a result of ingesting bleach, the student was diagnosed with Grade 4 severe erosive esophagitis, according to court records.

Days after the injury, he was unable to speak and had trouble eating, according to court documents. Weeks later when the student went home, family members saw he lost 50 pounds and was struggling to eat.

Yerger said her son left the fraternity and Ole Miss and enrolled virtually at a community college.

A year later, the 20-year-old continues to see a specialist, his mother said.

