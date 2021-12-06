Ravens powering on after losing on two-point gamble

A day later and it hurts just the same. That’s just the way football goes.

"An inch here. An inch there. A second too early. A second too late. It is exactly right. That is like a classic truth," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Sunday’s classic in Pittsburgh between the Ravens and Steelers ended inches away from a Ravens win. The two-point conversion gamble for a potential victory in the final seconds was a pass just off the fingertips of Mark Andrews. Harbaugh on Monday said his team will power on following the 20-19 defeat, their fourth loss of the season.

"You win or you learn. You lose or you learn, too. You have to find a way to learn through everything. It’s a journey," said Harbaugh.

They have to find a way to fix the offense. The Ravens were held under 20 points for a fourth consecutive game.

"It’s not one prevailing thing," said Harbaugh. "If there was it would be a lot easier to fix unless it would be an unfixable thing."

Like so many times this season, seven now to be exact, the Ravens suffered another season-ending injury. Harbaugh confirmed Marlon Humphrey is done for the year. The cornerback tore his pectoral muscle on the second Steelers touchdown.

"We would prefer to have him, for sure. But we’ll go on with the guys we got," said Harbaugh. "We have really good players that could step in and play. We’ll be ready to go."

Five more games for that corner depth to be tested, starting Sunday in Cleveland.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook