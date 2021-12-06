ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro area high school football all-region teams, MVPs

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 1 day ago
Following are the all-region teams involving Murfreesboro area programs:

Region 4-6A

Most Valuable Player: Jordan James, Oakland.

Co-Offensive MVPs: Gabe Walker, Stewarts Creek; Isaiah Horton, Oakland.

Co-Defensive MVPs: Alex Mitchell, Riverdale; Elijah Herring, Riverdale.

Co-Quarterbacks of the Year: Jameson Holcomb, Riverdale; Jack Risner, Blackman.

Co-Defensive Backs of the Year: Mackey Bonds, Riverdale; Jarian Dunlap, Stewarts Creek.

Co-Running Backs of the Year: Antonio Patterson, Oakland; Marcus Lloyd, Riverdale.

Co-Linebackers of the Year: Caleb Herring, Riverdale; Braden Kaiser, Siegel.

Wide Receiver of the Year: Justin Brown, Blackman.

Tight End of the Year: Ben Marshall, Blackman.

Co-Defensive Linemen of the Year: Theron Gaines, Oakland; Ethan McLaurin, Oakland.

Offensive Lineman of the Year: David Pena, Rockvale.

Co-Athletes of the Year: Eric Taylor, Oakland: Peyton Thomas, Blackman.

Kicker of the Year: Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Rick Rice, Rockvale; Kevin Creasy, Oakland.

BCB:Oakland football's Antonio Patterson provides his part of 'dynamic duo' with Jordan James in repeat

Oakland: A.J. Bullard, Tezjoh Knox, Carson Shaw, Dylan King, Kade Hewitt, Avory Rogers, Korey Smith, Caleb Cole, Jerrell Franklin.

Riverdale: Isaac Oglesby, Tomorrius Smith, Najai Watson, Brayden Woodruff, Hayden Chambless, Isiah Knox, Brandon Corn, Ryan Edminston.

Rockvale: Cadence Constant, Skylen Bounphongsy, Jalen Murray, Aiden Falcone, Robbie Daniel, Brady Owen, Gabe Lockridge.

Stewarts Creek: Rashaad Garrett, Trey White, Justin Garcia, Javarian Otey, Brian Jackson, Brandon Jarrett.

Blackman: Kyle Millwood, C.J. Steele, Braylon Meek, Makama Bautista, Mason Russell.

Siegel: Cory Sims, Thomas Santel, Tracy Shaw, Jaylen Thompson, Matthew Kirby.

JOYCE:What Oakland football's senior class just accomplished in four years is historic

KREAGER:Jordan James played his heart out and in the process kept Oakland football atop Class 6A

Region 6-6A

Co-MVPs: Arion Carter, Smyrna; Delanie Majors, Overton.

Offensive MVP: Reggie Goodloe, Cane Ridge.

Defensive Co-MVPs: Jeremiah Bailey, Smyrna; Andreous Majors, McGavock.

Lineman MVP: Eric Gaston, Cane Ridge.

Special Teams MVP: Shivan Abdullah, Cane Ridge.

Coach of the Year: Eddie Woods, Cane Ridge.

Cane Ridge: Jaylon Johnson, Marteon Matthews, Darryl Mouldon, Byron Davis, Juan Mouldon, Jakob Douglas, Maliek Campbell, Jalen Mosby, Mose Phlilips III (academic).

Smyrna; Landon Miller, K.J. Whitney, Clayton Mayo, Teekas Minis, Daniel Laquart, Thomas Jones, B.J. Benthall, Henry Esquivel (academic).

Overton: Ryder Hagan, Jevon Edmondson, Tyson Edwards, Diego Rosa, Abdi Ali, Bryson True, Jacob Dalrymple-Boyd (academic).

McGavock: Markellus Bass, Demitrius Bell, Joshua Martin, Stephen Tharp, Isaiah Burns, Christopher Lacy III (academic).

Dickson Co.: Colbey Lamberth, Don Dunning, Tony Hampton, Ian Bonura, Gill Parish (academic).

La Vergne: Javon Drake, Elijah Prather, Kahlil Nesmith, D'Andre Sims, Jonathan Hunter (academic).

Antioch: Josiah Smith, Donovan Davis, Marquis Conner, Atticus Kowalski, Rejgar Tovi (academic).

Region 5-1A

Kicker of the Year: Luke Chabot, Eagleville.

Eagleville all-region: Donovin Darnell, Brody McLemore, Elijah Fearns, Marshall Spann, Kaden Snitzer, Dylan Pratt.

Region 4-3A

Assistant Coach of the Year: Stephen Graves, Cannon Co.

Cannon County al-region: First team: Ryan Perkins, Josh Mingle, Alex Miller, Jack Byford. Dylan Taylor. Second Team: Dallas Roller, Nick Phillips, Branson Smithson, Talon Paxton, Tucker Kyne.

DII-A East

Region MVP: Aden Hooper, MTCS.

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Aleric Watson, MTCS.

Defensive Back of the Year: Eli Wilson, MTCS.

MTCS all-region: Hayes Watson, Gavin Seabolt, David Cary, Gabe Howell, Luke Scheffler.

