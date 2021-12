We continue our Silver discussion and highlight the chart since November 15, where Silver had reached a high of $25.52/oz. Fast forward 18 days later, we have extended the selloff to a low of $21.81, leaving just the September 29 low of $21.46 as your next significant support. If you recall, on September 29, Fed Chairman Powell stated, if inflation becomes a concern, they will begin to taper. These types of events often act as capitulation points in the markets. I believe we are approaching another critical inflection point on the charts that will lead to another aggressive short-covering squeeze.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO