ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

California-based rival chains join forces: Jack in the Box buys Del Taco in $575M deal

By Mila Jasper
Fresno Bee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBurger chain Jack in the Box is buying Del Taco, the second-largest Mexican fast food chain in the U.S. behind Taco Bell. The deal is worth $575 million, including existing debt, according to a Monday news release. That price...

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Supermarket News

C-store foodservice program Krispy Krunchy Chicken wins private-equity investment

A Louisiana-based Cajun chicken concept designed for convenience stores has won a strategic growth investment from private-equity firm Main Post Partners, the company said Tuesday. Krispy Krunchy Chicken, or KKC, partners with retail operators — mainly convenience stores — to offer a menu of proprietary Cajun-style fried chicken and sides....
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Jack in the Box Buying Fast-Food Chain for $575 Million

A tectonic shift is coming in the fast-food industry. Jack in the Box is buying Del Taco, according to a report by CNBC, merging two beloved chains into one big company. Both hope to benefit from shared resources and greater scale. Jack in the Box will pay about $575 million...
ECONOMY
Chicago Tribune

Jewel-Osco opens first fulfillment center for online grocery shopping

As online grocery shopping continues to grow, Jewel-Osco opened its first micro-fulfillment center Tuesday in southwest suburban Westmont, taking a page out of the game-changing Amazon playbook. Located in a former Hobby Lobby next to a bricks-and-mortar Jewel store, the high-tech, 20,000-square-foot warehouse will be able to fill 1,000 online orders a day, expediting grocery deliveries to ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Motley Fool

Why Del Taco Rallied 66% Today, While Jack in the Box Fell a Little

Jack in the Box is buying Del Taco in a deal that will expand its ability to grow in more ways than one. Shares of Mexican fast-food chain Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) rallied out of the gate on Monday, gaining a massive 66% as of 2:20 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, shares of burger joint Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) fell by as much as 8% at one point in morning trading, though that loss was later pared to just a few percentage points. These price moves actually made a lot of sense given the announcement that Del Taco had agreed to be acquired by Jack in the Box.
FOOD & DRINKS
mediapost.com

Jack in the Box Orders Up Del Taco

Jack in the Box is getting into the taco game, scooping up America's second-biggest taco chain. It will pay $575 million for Del Taco and says combining the two companies -- both challenger brands -- will enable it to compete better, creating critical economies of scale. So far, industry observers...
RESTAURANTS
peakofohio.com

Jack in the Box to Acquire Del Taco Restaurants

Jack in the Box announced it would purchase Del Taco in a deal valued at about $575 million, including existing debt. Del Taco has about 600 restaurants across 16 states, including locations in Ohio in Bellefontaine, Circleville, and Whitehall. Once the acquisition is complete, which could come in the first...
Seekingalpha.com

Jack in the Box gains after Deutsche Bank sees growth track through Del Taco

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) tracks higher in early trading after Deutsche Bank upgrades the restaurant stock to a Buy rating from Hold. Analyst Brian Mullern: "While it is a very distant second to Taco Bell, it is second in an attractive QSR category nonetheless; and we note that stand alone TACO has previously communicated to investors a plan to achieve ~5% net unit growth in its Fiscal 2023, which we bring up only to make the point that its strategy is already similar to JACK in this very important way. While the share price reaction today was negative today (down ~4.1% upon close, and more than that earlier in the day), we like this deal for JACK and are supporters of both the financial and strategic decision, and we like the strategic angle in particular."
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Fast Food Chain#Food Drink#Burger#Mexican
EatThis

One of America's Largest Burger Chains Just Bought This Major Mexican Brand

America's fourth-largest burger chain is joining forces with a popular taco chain in an effort to form a bigger and more powerful fast-food entity. Jack In the Box, which once upon a time owned Qdoba, has announced that it will be purchasing another Mexican fast-casual: Del Taco. The $575 million dollar deal is expected to be completed sometime in the first quarter of 2022. The move will make the Jack-Del Taco empire span some 2,800 locations across 25 states, according to QSR Magazine. It will also make both brands more competitive in their respective categories: Jack In the Box going up against McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King, and Del Taco against the likes of Taco Bell and Chipotle.
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Del Taco is Jack in the Box’s singular acquisition, ‘for now’

Jack in the Box on Monday revealed a surprising, $575 million acquisition of the Mexican chain Del Taco, a deal that combines a pair of Southern California mainstays and could give the industry its latest multi-brand platform. But don’t expect the company to quickly add a third or fourth brand...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

KFC holiday firelog is back, limited-time mambo sauce is headed to select cities

KFC is bringing back its 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog for the holidays, starting Tuesday. Sold exclusively on the Walmart Inc. site, the item is available while supplies last. The fried chicken chain is also offering up to eight firelog customers the chance to win a stay at the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin, located on a nature preserve in Kentucky, that includes a gourmet dinner prepared by KFC's head chef, Chris Scott. On Monday, KFC announced the limited-time launch of Sweet Hot Capital City mambo sauce in the Washington, D.C. area, Dallas and Atlanta. Capital City is a Black woman-owned business. Mambo sauce was introduced in the 1950s and has been a part of Black food culture in D.C., according to KFC, and has expanded to Chinese and Korean takeout restaurants since. KFC is part of the Yum Brands Inc. portfolio. Yum stock is up 18.7% for the year while the S&P 500 index has gained 22.3% for the period.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Variety

Stock Your Holiday Bar Cart With These 8 Alcohol Delivery Services

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. A stocked bar cart is a party essential, so whether you’re planning your own holiday get-together this year or want to gift the host with a bottle of something nice, delivery services are a convenient and fast way to alleviate any pre-party stress. There are now dozens of Postmates-style alcohol services that can deliver craft beers, wines, spirits and liquor to your door in less...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Regional Italian QSR Burgers

The Burger King Italy Italian Kings burgers are being launched by the QSR brand to provide patrons with a way to enjoy some regional flavors in an unexpected way. The burgers come in the form of the Pecorino Romano & Scamorza Burger, the 'Nduja Burger and the Parmigiano Reggiano Burger, which are each crafted with a number of regionally specific ingredients. All of the burgers are crafted with Italian beef burger patties that are sourced from local farms to make each one a truly all-Italian option for patrons to try out.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy