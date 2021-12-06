ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beginning Jan. 1, you’ll need to specifically request plastic straws, utensils and more

By NCWLIFE
ncwlife.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state is reminding residents that there’s another law coming at the end of this month to limit the use of plastic products. The Department of Ecology said the new state law will prohibit packaged bundles of single-use plastic items such as straws, utensils, stirrers, condiment packages...

www.ncwlife.com

meeam62
1d ago

when I grew up everything was bottles and cans, paper straws and paper bags and paper plates. if they hadn't of switched every single thing to plastic this wouldn't be an issue!

Reply(8)
37
Mt.Native
1d ago

banning straws but not the least bit concerned about the masks laying around in parking lots, in the lakes and oceans and filling up landfills. they are also contaminated with who knows what from those wearing them.

Reply
22
Jack Da
1d ago

Go ahead and ban straws i have enough to last me the rest of my life i bought 5000 straws on amazon… another feel good law

Reply(1)
17
State
Washington State
Person
Brad Hawkins
#Plastic Waste#Single Use Plastic#Plastics#Plastic Bag#The Department Of Ecology#Senate#House#Upstream Ecology
