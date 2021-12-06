Anger, frustration and confusion of another Memphis loss ultimately lead to sadness

Welcome back to the Tigers Basketball newsletter. Today, Commercial Appeal columnist Mark Giannotto takes over:

Anger. Frustration. Confusion.

Freshman Josh Minott had it right after Memphis lost its third game in a row Saturday at Ole Miss. But don't forget sadness.

Sadness over how quickly a season that was supposed to be so fun for Tiger fans is becoming such a drag, complete with full-on locker room dissension just eight games in.

Sadness that Penny Hardaway is rightfully coming under fire, even though what Memphis wants more than anything is for him to succeed. For this team to be back in the NCAA tournament and a national story because of how good things are going instead of how dysfunctional they appear.

Sadness that Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren look lost on the court and the major players who helped lead Memphis to an NIT championship seem to be at odds with them. At least according to Hardaway.

Sadness that nobody is quite sure what this team will look like next Friday, when Memphis returns to FedExForum to play Murray State.

"I know the city is hurting and we’re hurting and it’s very frustrating as the guy who’s the leader," Hardaway said, "because I’m the one that’s going to take the hits and the biggest thing I have to do is I’ve been way too nice to guys that haven’t bought in."

"We don’t need to change anything offensively or defensively," he added. "You just got to change the people and the mindset."

Does that mean veterans like Lester Quinones, Landers Nolley II and DeAndre Williams are out of the rotation? Does that mean guys who played in the second half Saturday, like Minott, senior Alex Lomax, guards Tyler Harris and Jayden Hardaway get more featured roles?

Is that the solution to get Bates and Duren back looking like NBA draft picks again? Is that what saves this season from plummeting even further? Can you believe Hardaway even knows how to find the answers at this point?

These are questions that, for now, leave you angry, frustrated, confused and, most of all, sad.

