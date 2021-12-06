Congressman Devin Nunes to retire, become CEO of Trump’s media company

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Congressman Devin Nunes said Monday he will retire from the House of Representatives at the end of 2021 to enter the role as chief executive of former President Donald Trump’s new social media venture.

In a letter, Nunes said he had been “presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in.”

“I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021,” Nunes said in an email to supporters.

The Associated Press reported Nunes will start at Trump Media & Technology Group in January 2022.

In Nov. 2020, Nunes defeated Democratic challenger Phil Arballo to retain California’s District 22 seat.

