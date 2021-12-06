Cal Football Makes Final Hard Recruiting Push Before Dec. 15 Signing Day

If Garbers departs after four seasons as a starter, the Bears’ existing options will include freshmen Zach Johnson and Kai Millner, along with grad transfer Ryan Glover and veteran walk-on Robbie Rowell.

Glover struggled in his one outing, the Bears’ 10-3 loss at Arizona after Garbers and 23 other players were shelved by COVID. It’s unclear whether he will want to return.

The coaching staff has talked up the potential of Johnson and Millner, but neither was given a shot in the Arizona game and neither has taken a snap in a college game.

Expect the Bears to try landing a quarterback out of the transfer portal, and perhaps a high school prospect as well.

Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez, who grew up in Clovis and committed to Cal as a high school junior, reportedly plans to visit the campus on Tuesday after already checking out Kansas State. You have to figure Martinez will want to know Garbers’ plans before he makes a decision.

The running back situation is less desperate, even if Brooks exits. Assuming they all return in 2022, the Bears will have Damien Moore, the starter for much of this season, along with fellow sophomores DeCarlos Brooks and Chris Street. But it’s hard to imagine the Bears not trying to sign at least one running back.

There are other current seniors who also could opt to return for the additional season, including wide receiver Nikko Remigio and outside linebacker Kuony Deng.

“There’s a lot going on right now for the next 10 days or so. And for some of the guys making decisions, it’ll be beyond that,” Wilcox said, referring to the seniors. “I tried to not recruit ‘em, because it’s a tough decision, there’s a lot to consider. We’ll help them with any information that’ll help them make that decision.

"I’d be lying if I say I didn’t kind of maybe say a thing or two about getting them all to come back.”

Cover photo of Memorial Stadium courtesy of Cal Athletics

