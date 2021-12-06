ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Chasers live-action TV series is in the works with John Wick creator

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperstar artist Joe Madureira created the fantasy comic Battle Chasers in 1998, which then went on to see a bunch of delays and was ultimately left unfinished. However, many years later in 2017, Madureira’s game development studio Airship Syndicate created the RPG Battle Chasers: Nightwar, which came to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation...

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

