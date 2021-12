Gary Neville has warned Manchester United’s new interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, that he is inheriting a “disconnected and “disjointed” squad. Rangnick was granted a work permit on Thursday but will watch United’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal from the stands at Old Trafford, having not yet had the chance to properly work with his players. Neville said his dream scenario for the remainder of the season would be a top-four finish and victory in the FA Cup, but is under no illusions over the task Rangnick faces to coax the best out of United’s current squad. “It’s been a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO