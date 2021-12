WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana is one of at least two Democrats who are expected to join every Senate Republican in a vote Wednesday night opposing President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employers. In a written statement late Tuesday, Tester said that he’s heard from concerned constituents in his state about that […] The post Montana’s Jon Tester to vote with U.S. Senate GOP to undo Biden vaccine rule appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO