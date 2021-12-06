ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study finds most cases of myocarditis in kids after COVID-19 vaccines resolved quickly

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– A new study found most cases of heart inflammation in young people after the COVID-19 vaccine were mild...

International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Man Dies Of COVID-19 Days Before Scheduled Booster Shot

A 59-year-old man who was scheduled to receive a booster shot in early November died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus. Robert Kearle, 59, of Llanbradach, Wales, died on Oct. 29 after battling COVID-19 for a week. Kearle, who had already received two jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine, had only been days away from getting a booster dose, Wales Online reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

As COVID-19 cases rise, mom shares MIS-C warning as son, 9, recovers

In early October, 9-year-old Joey Pellegrini contracted COVID-19. Thankfully, his symptoms were mild and he was back in school about two weeks later. "All of his symptoms were over, the head cold had gone," Joey's mom, Jane Pellegrini, told TODAY. "We thought, 'No big deal. COVID wasn't that scary after all.' And that was it."
KIDS
Medical News Today

Study reveals acute effects of severe COVID-19 on the brain

A large international study suggests that around 1 in every 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have brain complications. These include stroke, brain hemorrhage, and other potentially fatal conditions. Many of the patients had preexisting illnesses, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. Previous research has shown that some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Myocarditis#Fever#Chest Pain#Cnn#Journal
Lake Geneva Regional News

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Pfizer vaccine cleared for European Union kids 5-11; plus more about vaccinating children. It's the first time the Europeans have cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children. Plus, the latest stats and your guide to staying safe this holiday season.
KIDS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Caught COVID After Your Vaccine

It is unlikely but completely possible for you to catch COVID-19 even after being vaccinated. These "breakthrough" cases are rare, but are increasing as your immunity wanes—and they can be caused by more transmissible variants, among other threats. (This is why the FDA na dCDC approved boosters for everyone over 18, to be taken six months aftet your last dose.) How do you know if you have a breakthrough infection? Read on for the sure signs you've caught COVID-19 even after being vaccinated—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Study finds mumps cases rising in vaccinated children

A new study published in the December issue of ‘Pediatrics’ found that nearly one-third of mumps cases in the United States are in pediatric patients, many of whom are vaccinated. The study found that from 2007-2009, 9,172 pediatric cases of the mumps were reported, with 87% of those patients having...
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Moderna vaccine a bit better against COVID-19 than Pfizer, study finds

In the first head-to-head comparison of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna edged out its competition with a 21% lower risk of infection and a 41% lower risk of hospitalization over 24 weeks, according to a study yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). A team...
INDUSTRY
cbslocal.com

Study Finds Gradual Increase In COVID Infection Risk After Second Pfizer Vaccine

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Protection from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine wanes over time, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal. Researchers analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults in Israel who had no previous evidence of infection and who had received a PCR test at least three weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
SCIENCE
wkzo.com

UK study finds mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provide biggest booster impact

LONDON (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna that use mRNA technology provide the biggest boost to antibody levels when given 10-12 weeks after the second dose, a British study published on Thursday has found. The “COV-Boost” study was cited by British officials when they announced that Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

Survey finds majority of vaccinated individuals willing to get boosters

CNN– A new survey shows most vaccinated adults plan to get booster shots. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 60% said they will definitely get a booster, they or already have. The survey was conducted during a two week period last month where all vaccinated adults became eligible for boosters toward the end of the survey period.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Broken heart syndrome on the rise for women over 50, study finds

In times of extreme unexpected stress, a person’s heart can change shape, causing chest pain and other symptoms of a heart attack but without clogged arteries. It’s called takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome — because it can happen in times of grief after a loved one recently died — and the vast majority of patients are women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
heart.org

Young people recover quickly from rare myocarditis side effect of COVID-19 vaccine

Most adolescents and young adults with suspected myocarditis following a COVID-19 vaccination experience mild symptoms and rapid clinical recovery, though many had evidence of continued heart inflammation, according to a new study published today. Study authors said fast ventricular rhythms and the need for medications to increase blood pressure were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, and Now Have Long COVID

If you have had coronavirus, you still need to get vaccinated, say experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci. You may also suffer symptoms that may never go away. Long COVID, and the "long haulers" who have it, never get over their initial infection, and can experience a constellation of harrowing symptoms that are ruining the lives of some 10 to 30% of people who catch coronavirus. "It's been incredibly difficult," Lauren Nichols, Vice President and Long COVID Patient, of the activist group BODY POLITIC, said at the recent 2021 STAT Summit. "The physical pains are one thing." But having a disease that is still being figured out, and that some doctors initially didn't believe existed—"that hurt worse." Now that doctors know Long COVID is real, it's important you know the symptoms. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

