Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer's Buccaneers scored a pair of wins in Traverse City to open their season. Tribune file photo

Grand Haven’s girls basketball team got off to a winning start in their trip to Traverse City over the weekend, as they beat Traverse City Central on Friday and beat TC West the following afternoon.

The Buccaneers will run a tight bench for the first month of the season with three players currently out injured, but that didn’t slow down the Bucs, who beat Central 48-30 to open their season.