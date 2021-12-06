ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The cheapest counties in the US

By Porch, LatticePublishing.com
Star-Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe booming real estate market has been one of the...

worldpropertyjournal.com

Biden Administration Looking to Double Lumber Tariffs Charged to U.S. Home Builders

It's a Gut Punch to American Home Buyers and Home Builders, says NAHB. The National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement after the U.S. Commerce moved forward last week with an administrative review to double the tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. from 9 percent to 17.9 percent:
BUSINESS
WTAJ

Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crack down on bad actors’ use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity. The Treasury Department was posting notice Monday seeking public comment for a potential regulation that would address what it […]
U.S. POLITICS
Westword

Cheapest Homes for Sale in Denver Right Now

Trying to buy a cheap house in Denver? It's not impossible — as long as you're not scared off by phrases like "Just needs some love," "as is" or "main sewer line needs to be replaced." Back in January 2020, multiple homes were available within Denver city limits for...
DENVER, CO
Fortune

These five markets are poised to see home prices fall in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Home prices in October showed the biggest 12-month gain in 45 years, but for some cities, the end is nigh. The latest CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) shows the housing market was still in...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $179 million

Another Chinese property developer said Monday it had defaulted on a major bond repayment, citing liquidity problems amid a government crackdown on the debt-laden sector. China's real estate industry -- a key growth driver in the world's second-largest economy -- has cooled in recent months after Beijing tightened home buying rules and launched a regulatory assault on speculation. The moves have created headaches for several major developers, notably China Evergrande, the country's second-largest by volume that is weighed down by billions of dollars in debt. On Monday, Hong Kong-listed Sunshine 100 China Holdings said it had missed a Sunday deadline to make $179 million in principal and interest payments on a 10.5 percent bond.
REAL ESTATE
realtybiznews.com

U.S. housing inventory hits new all-time low

American housing inventory is officially at crisis level, according to a new report. Redfin revealed this week that the number of active listings in the U.S. housing market hit an all time low on November 28, down a whopping 23% from the same period one year ago. What’s more, active...
REAL ESTATE

