ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Son Gets His Parents’ Rare 1977 Holden Monaro Back

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vj5al_0dFfYOHU00

After 30 years out of their possession, the son of the original owners of a very rare Holden has gotten the car back.

Jason Lush was browsing classified car ads last month when he came across a car he recognized. The car, incredibly, was the long lost 1977 Holden Monaro his parents, the car’s original owners, had over 30 years ago. This was the same car his parents took on their honeymoon in the late 1970s. With a reserve set to $60K, Jason ended up paying over $100K for it during an auction.

"They matched it up to an older photo they had. I told them it was the same car," Jason Lush said.

When the car was sold new, it came with a list price of just $12,600 in 1977, so even with adjustment for inflation ($57,508.60), it picked up some major value.

See another rare Holden that was recently auctioned here.

"Jason's mother was very emotional at the auction. It was a great moment.” According to NZHerald.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOpJt_0dFfYOHU00
Photos from NZ Herald

This particular 1977 Holden Monaro was in a large car collection of collectible cars that went up for auction. Also in the collection was a 1996 Holden Commodore VS HSV GTS-R worth $300K. When it was released, Holden marketed it as the coolest road car for the Holden Racing Team of vehicles, although no bids were made on the GTS-R. The cars not sold returned to the current owner, who is said to not be upset about getting them back.

Source: NZ Herald

Comments / 5

Related
Motorious

Rare One Of Three Packard Convertible Coupes Found

Such a beautiful car deserves an even better backstory and that is exactly what it got. Packard is one of those exceptional car companies that always seems to catch you by surprise in many different ways. Whether it's how technologically advanced they were for their time, the classic styling, or the sheer rarity of these vehicles, it's easy to see that they are exceptional. Some Packards are given high praise for being one of just a couple of hundred or even one of a double-digit production number. However, this seems like little more than a silver medal when compared to this great car. Rather than being one of just 100 or even less, this thing is one of three cars of its type ever built. It is so rare that most don't even know it exists, as it was presumed destroyed since its initial sale.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

2020 488 Pista Spider Is A Pure Super Car Dream Car

Built to absolute perfection, the 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider held nothing back when it appeared on the market. It’s a dream car from Italy with swooping lines and bold characteristics. This practically brand new 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider has low miles and everything you need. Powering the Italian...
CARS
Motorious

AAR Cuda Barn Find Pulled From The Dust Of Years Of Neglect

This beautiful ‘Cuda is the king of classic barn find cars and its ready to strut its stuff once more. Classic ‘Cudas are the American automotive community's most prominent icons for their incredible engine options, aggressive Mopar design, and powerful Plymouth road presence. But, ask Joe Dirt, ain't nothin sweeter than a "426 Hemi 'Cuda in Plumb Crazy Purple!" These ridiculous cars are stables within the car community as they represent everything that the younger car culture stood for at the time. Nowadays, these things go for millions of dollars for good reason as they have become scarce in all forms, Hemi or otherwise. Like many popular classics from the early '70s, many of these precious automobiles can be found in a barn or abandoned warehouse, but it is infrequent. So how do you go about discovering one of these beautiful vehicles?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#The Holden Racing Team#Nz Herald
Motorious

1996 Acura NSX Amazes Japanese Enthusiasts At The Auction House

Who will be the lucky new owner of this incredible Japanese super car?. The Acura NSX is a fan favorite within the Japanese Domestic Market enthusiast community for its incredible style and high performance for its time. Fast fun fanatics from all over Japan were hungry for a car that could tango with the quickest vehicles from across the globe, and that's precisely what they got. With enough power to push the lightweight chassis far beyond the minimum speed limits of Japanese roads, these cars quickly became the essence of what it meant to be fast in their era. As such, these intense vehicles have gained a massive following from car guys, young and old alike. From drift builds to car show crashers, there is no doubt that the Acura NSX is one of Japan's most versatile and fun enthusiast cars. So what do you do if you're one of the millions of enthusiasts trying to get their hands on one of these beasts.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Dodge Charger Repossession Goes Horribly Wrong

Getting your car repossessed isn’t a fun situation, however it’s usually avoidable. However you got into that financial pinch, the worst thing you can do is try fighting the repo guy for the vehicle, a lesson a Dodge Charger owner learned the hard way. See a Dodge Challenger crab on...
CARS
Motorious

1955 Chevy Nomad Is An Awesome Restomod That Never Fails To Excite

This car is a stunning cross between modern and old school muscle, and it's fantastic!. Chevy Tri-Fives are some of the most popular vehicles within the American hot rodding community because of their incredibly unique and iconic style. So, of course, just like any facet of the car community with these traits, these cars have gained a massive following throughout their time in the automotive world. This has led the tri-fives to become a hot commodity and, as such, have risen in price and lowered availability. So it is always an awesome opportunity to get your hands on an even more unique version of these cars as this one is. With plenty of intricate design, utility, and sportiness, this car is the perfect choice for any hardcore Chevy fan.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Is A Treasure In Disguise

Many vehicles call the collections of American enthusiasts across the nation home but this one is truly amazing. American classic cars are top-rated within the vintage vehicle community, focusing on power and performance over mere style and prestige. Ironically enough, there isn't anything more iconic and attention-grabbing than the design of a classic Hemi ''Cuda, Firebird, or Camaro. This has made these cars subject to many members of the car community dreaming of one day owning one of the aforementioned American beasts. Unfortunately, most of these incredible vehicles came from half a century or more ago means that their numbers are dwindling. This brings forth the goal of classic car collectors such as this one, protecting and restoring the beautiful cars that brought so many smiles to car enthusiasts everywhere.
HOME & GARDEN
gmauthority.com

1948 Chevy COE Crew Cab “Decoliner” Heads To Auction

The Chevy COE (cab over engine), with its bulldog nose, was one of GM’s most distinctive designs. The idea behind placing the cab over the engine gave the driver a more commanding view. The design also allowed for a shorter wheelbase that created a tighter turn radius, enabling the truck access to narrow alleys and tighter corners, all while carrying the same payload as a longer truck. This made the COE popular in crowded cities. There were some disadvantages to the design, as servicing the engine became more complicated, compromised ride quality, the climb in and out of the cab, and summer heat radiated from the engine into the cab.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Over 4,000 Abandoned Classics That Will Blow Your Mind!

When you see a collection like this, sitting abandoned in the elements, you imagine there's some eccentric hermit hoarding cars and watching over them with a shotgun to dissuade trespassers. Well, that's not the case here, not even close. This here is a place called Old Car City, USA, and it's not what you'd expect.
CARS
Motorious

Fiery Lamborghini Goes Head To Head With One Of BMW’s Finest

Who will win this incredible battle of European performance and power?. Europe has been the front line in producing small, fast sports cars which provide tons of driving experience ranging from fun daily drivers to hand crafter supercars. This is most prevalent in Germany and Italy, which have gained a big name as the top-of-the-line performance manufacturer for all things fast. That means that automotive enthusiasts are always looking for their opportunity to snag one of these beautiful beasts from companies such as BMW or Lamborghini. This race perfectly sums up that focus on performance from across the pond. Here's what happens when you put a Lamborghini and one of BMW's most popular models in the hands of the Hoonigan team.
CARS
Carscoops

Rare 1971 Ford Falcon XY GT-HO Phase 3 Could Sell For Over AU$1.1 Million

An extraordinarily desirable 1971 Ford Falcon XY GT-HO Phase 3 Sedan is currently up for auction in Australia and expected to sell for between AU$900,000 (US$649,000) and AU$1.1 million (US$793,000). The Falcon XY GT of the era was the ultimate variant of the Falcon sedan and left the local factory...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1948 Playboy A48 Convertible Is A Revolutionary Drop Top Classic

Bring home this exceedingly rare and collectible piece of American automotive history from a post-war start-up. The 1948 Playboy A48 Convertible was thought to be the first American-built convertible with a multi-part, retractable hardtop. This particular 1948 Playboy A48 Convertible is number 79 of only 97 serial numbered examples said to produced during a very short lived run of the Playboy Motor Car Corporation of Buffalo, New York. On top of that, this example is said to be one of only about 43 examples that have survived into 2021, and you can own it now.
CARS
Motorious

1962 Chevy Impala Rescued And Fired Right Up

This American classic has fared well after sitting for almost two decades…. It’s always satisfying to see a classic car get rescued after it’s been parked for years, which is exactly what happened to this 1962 Chevrolet Impala 2-door hardtop. The thing has been sitting for over 15 years, but it wasn’t left in some damp barn with animals nesting in it, so that’s nice. Iowa Classic Cars bought this and gracious has shared a walkaround as well as a first drive in over 15 years.
CARS
Motorious

1200-HP Duramax Chevelle Leaves Onlookers Stunned At SEMA

This incredible Chevelle shows the best of classic American styling and powerful engine design. In the first muscle car evolution, people were hungry for a high-horsepower, smaller, cooler-looking car that would set a precedent for muscle cars to come. In 1964 Chevrolet answered this desire with the Chevelle, becoming one of America's favorite classic performance vehicles. But, over years of morphing the incredible car into a fiery, fast coupe with more than enough fun to satisfy any consumer, it was time for a refresh of the brand that had been built around the Chevelle. So, in 1968 Chevy introduced the second generation of Chevelle, essentially sealing its name into American automotive history forever.
CARS
Motorious

Ends Tomorrow: Get More Entries To Win This Rare 1969-½ Dodge Super Bee

You are going to lose your chance to win this dream car soon!. If you like Mopar you may be dreaming about driving a Charger or Challenger. Modern muscle or old school original, these are great cars with plenty of American muscle but few examples compare to the 1969-½ 'lift-off' hood Super Bee. Built off the Coronet platform, the Dodge Super Bee was the muscle car of all muscle cars and when mixed with the A-12 performance package, this limited production model for the 1969-½ year was taken to the next level. Only 153 were even made, making this dream car seem unattainable, but now you can win this fully restored example with only 27,000 original miles on the clock.
CARS
Motorious

Roasting Tires Gets Australian Camaro Driver Busted

One of the most American activities is taking your high-powered muscle car and roasting the back tires. It makes them stickier and so is great prep for doing a hard launch, plus it looks cool and so can be used as a flex at car meets. That seems to be exactly what was going on with this Chevy Camaro driver as he was in a line of cars at a meet in Australia when he decided to light ‘em up. The only problem is there was a secret cop sitting right there.
CARS
Motor1.com

This (Not So) Secret Facility Is A Nissan Fan's Dream Come True

Are you a big fan of Nissan and Datsun models from the past and present? Do you have about an hour to spare on Youtube? If you said yes to both, then you're in for a treat. That's because Hoonigan Auto Focus recently paid a visit to a 'secret' museum of Nissan USA. From the company's humble beginnings as Datsun, to fire-spitting IMSA racers, this facility has it all.
CARS
Motorious

Sleeper ‘57 Bel Air Hides An LS7

Sleepers can be such cool builds, however the term is often misapplied and overused. There are a lot of guys who take a fairly hot car like a Firebird or a Camaro RS and throw a much hotter engine in it, then try to say it’s a sleeper or some such thing. And while a 1957 Chevy Bel Air might have been a pretty sweet performance vehicle for its time, one that looks like this thing with a heavy patina, crackling paint, etc. isn’t something anyone would take serious today. That’s just the beginning of what we love about this build.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy