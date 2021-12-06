Son Gets His Parents’ Rare 1977 Holden Monaro Back

After 30 years out of their possession, the son of the original owners of a very rare Holden has gotten the car back.

Jason Lush was browsing classified car ads last month when he came across a car he recognized. The car, incredibly, was the long lost 1977 Holden Monaro his parents, the car’s original owners, had over 30 years ago. This was the same car his parents took on their honeymoon in the late 1970s. With a reserve set to $60K, Jason ended up paying over $100K for it during an auction.

"They matched it up to an older photo they had. I told them it was the same car," Jason Lush said.

When the car was sold new, it came with a list price of just $12,600 in 1977, so even with adjustment for inflation ($57,508.60), it picked up some major value.

See another rare Holden that was recently auctioned here.

"Jason's mother was very emotional at the auction. It was a great moment.” According to NZHerald.

Photos from NZ Herald

This particular 1977 Holden Monaro was in a large car collection of collectible cars that went up for auction. Also in the collection was a 1996 Holden Commodore VS HSV GTS-R worth $300K. When it was released, Holden marketed it as the coolest road car for the Holden Racing Team of vehicles, although no bids were made on the GTS-R. The cars not sold returned to the current owner, who is said to not be upset about getting them back.

Source: NZ Herald