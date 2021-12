As the slogan goes, "America runs on Dunkin'." You can find the familiar pink and orange sign in almost every city in the U.S. The popular chain is of course known for its donuts (the treats were formerly called out in the name), which it sells some 2.9 billion of every single year worldwide, according to a 2018 press release. On the menu you'll find everything from classic glazed or strawberry frosted with sprinkles, to filled donuts like the Boston kreme, to French crullers. But Dunkin' is also just as popular with fans for its coffee as it is its doughy delights. The brand reports it sells 1.8 billion cups of the stuff — both hot and iced — each year, and it brews a new pot every 18 minutes (via Dunkin').

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO