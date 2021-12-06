ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study finds U.S. adults saw higher blood pressure readings during the pandemic

Cover picture for the articleCNN– A new study found U.S. adults saw higher blood pressure readings during the coronavirus...

Seattle Times

The pandemic has your blood pressure rising? You’re not alone.

Last year was a tough one. Americans grappled with a global pandemic, the loss of loved ones, lockdowns that splintered social networks, stress, unemployment and depression. It is probably no surprise that the nation’s blood pressure shot up. On Monday, scientists reported that blood pressure measurements of nearly a half-million...
