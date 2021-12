I shit you not, this Saturday you can give blood to help victims of gun violence, and pick up supplies to perpetrate your very own gun violence, all in one stop. The Arkansas Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive this Saturday in response to this week’s shooting murders of four Michigan high school students. It’s a lovely gesture for the touch-and-go students and a teacher who are still fighting to survive their bullet wounds, although obviously too late to help the four who already succumbed. The location for the blood drive is the Bass Pro Shop parking lot, where if you like, you can purchase a 9 mm semiautomatic Sig Sauer pistol just like the one the 15-year-old sophomore used to murder and maim.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO