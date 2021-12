Saying that the nation’s antitrust practices are “fundamentally broken,” the WGA West is calling on policymakers to adopt “systemic changes” to antitrust laws and enforcement in order to prioritize “the maintenance of competitive market structures for consumers, competitors and new entrants,” while protecting workers’ wages and jobs. “Media is the poster child for the failures of antitrust enforcement,” says a guild review of five mega mergers in the media and telecommunications industry. “The past 12 years have seen unprecedented levels of vertical and horizontal consolidation among television distributors and film and television producers, with large mergers alone totaling over $400 billion...

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO