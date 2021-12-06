ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SAFE Banking Act to Help Legal Cannabis Operators Still Faces Senate Obstacles

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGjuh_0dFfXadt00

Cheddar's Chloe Aiello joined "Closing Bell" to break down the progress of the SAFE Banking Act in Congress as cannabis businesses operators struggle to find financial institutions that will service them. Banks face steep federal penalties, including the risk of losing a bank charter, if found to be servicing marijuana businesses even if their state has legalized operations. Aiello reported that while there was some bipartisan support for the measure in the Senate, the bill faces some opposition from conservatives with "longstanding concerns" about cannabis and progressives who prefer a more comprehensive approach to reform.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

What the Congressional Hearing on Crypto Means for the Future of Regulation

Chamber of Progress CEO Adam Kovacevich joined Wake Up With Cheddar to break down what to expect from the cryptocurrency executives appearing on Capitol Hill and how it could impact future crypto regulation. "I think what most people want to see from regulation is essentially channeling the good and the potential and putting in place guardrails to minimize the bad," he said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

Vacation Rental Company Vacasa Goes Public Via SPAC, Sees No Impact From Omicron

The nation's largest vacation rental management company, Vacasa, made its public debut on the Nasdaq via a SPAC merger with TPG Pace Solutions. CEO Matt Roberts joined Cheddar to talk about the company's better-than-expected success and the plans to leverage its IPO to expand the business and refine Vacasa's tech. He noted that with five million second homes across the country, the company has much more room to grow as it currently has just 35,000 rental properties in 400 locations available. Roberts also said that there has been no impact on bookings due to the omicron variant of COVID-19.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Software Firm GitLab CFO Discusses First Earnings Report Since IPO

GitLab CFO Brian Robins joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to discuss the single platform software development app's first earnings report since going public in October. The company frames itself as a one-stop-shop for businesses to transition into software development to manage in-network chat, video conferencing, and meeting scheduling among other applications. GitLab saw Q3 revenue jump 58 percent and was able to add a number of new customers since its IPO.
TECHNOLOGY
thefreshtoast.com

Marijuana Banking Reform Bill Chopped From Congressional Defense Bill In Bicameral Talks

Though this development is viewed as a setback, some say it is still possible that the newly negotiated legislation could be further revised. The latest version of Congress’s defense bill has left out a number of provisions that were in the House-approved National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), including the much-anticipated marijuana banking reform known as the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Banking Act#Cannabis#Marijuana
MarketWatch

Hope for SAFE Banking cannabis measure shifts to 2022

Alliance Global Partners analyst Aaron Grey said hope for a potential SAFE Banking measure to speed financial transactions by legal cannabis companies now shifts to 2022 after a decision by lawmakers on Capitol Hill to to drop the SAFE Banking measure from the annual defense spending bill. An updated version of the National Defense Authorization Act did not include the SAFE Banking Act as an amendment, after negotiations between the House and Senate, according to reports on Tuesday. "We continue to view 1H22 as a key window for Congress to get a federal cannabis bill passed ahead of attention shifting to the 2022 midterm elections, and focus increasingly being spent on what lawmakers may view as higher priority issues for voters," Grey said. The cannabis ETF.
ECONOMY
marijuanamoment.net

Cannabis Reformers Can Get SAFE Banking Or Nothing From Congress—Which Is It? (Op-Ed)

“I’m not here saying that SAFE Banking will magically alleviate access to capital problems, but it will help more than the status quo.”. Over the last few weeks, there was a lot of talk from people who don’t own plant-touching cannabis businesses about how the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act won’t help minority operators.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

A SAFE Start Serves As A Springboard To Broader Cannabis Reform

Over a year after the Democratic Party regained control of the White House and Congress, it has largely underdelivered on its commitments to passing substantial cannabis reforms. Ironically enough, it was Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC), who reignited both the prospects of cannabis reform and the American cannabis markets in recent weeks after her proposed States Reform Act —which was formally introduced on November 15, hit the street as the most passable federal cannabis legislation that’s been floated to date.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
thefreshtoast.com

Janet Yellen Says ‘Of Course’ Cannabis Companies Banking Billions Would Help IRS

In states where cannabis is fully legal, financial institutions that accept weed-earned cash can face federal charges, which forces cannabis growers, distributors and retailers to perform their transactions in cash. When Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter of the House Financial Services Committee asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday if she...
U.S. POLITICS
Westword

Marijuana Banking Amendment Faces Big Hurdles for National Defense Act Inclusion

Chances of a marijuana banking amendment making it into the National Defense Authorization Act are still cloudy, despite a public push from several governors, federal lawmakers and financial organizations. An amendment containing Colorado Representative Ed Perlmutter's SAFE Banking Act was successfully added to the NDAA in the United States House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
American Banker

Senators pressed to include cannabis banking in military spending bill

WASHINGTON — Advocates for the banking and payments industries are urging the U.S. Senate to include a long-sought safe harbor for cannabis banking in an upcoming military spending package. In a letter sent congressional leaders Tuesday, industry officials asked the senators to weigh the inclusion of the Secure and Fair...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter Frustrated After Senate Shoots Down Safe Banking Act For Marijuana Businesses

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter is frustrated that once again the Senate has shot down his proposal to allow marijuana businesses access to the banking system. The Democrat representing Colorado’s 7th Congressional District has spent years fighting for the Safe Banking Act. (credit: iStock/Getty) Perlmutter said because those businesses can’t access banking services, most go cash-only and that can make them vulnerable to violent criminals. The Safe Banking Act was dropped from the federal defense spending bill on Tuesday. Capitol Hill (credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Perlmutter said he will continue to fight for the bill but said, “with every passing day, the Senate’s unwillingness to deal with the issue endangers and harms businesses, their employees and communities across the country.”
COLORADO STATE
Advocate Andy

Bipartisan Legislation Would Cap Payday Loan Rates

36% Rate Cap Seeks to Take a Bite Out of Legalized Loan Sharks. Consumer protection legislation that would cap rates on payday and car title loans at 36% has been introduced in the House of Representatives. The bipartisan bill is a companion to similar legislation filed in the Senate in August. Current rates on payday loans can be in excess of 400% in some states.
marijuanamoment.net

More Senators Urge Marijuana Banking Reform To Be Enacted Through Defense Bill

U.S. senators representing Colorado are adding their voices to calls for marijuana banking reform to be included in must-pass defense legislation. In a letter sent to Senate committee leadership on Wednesday, Sens. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) noted that the House passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with the banking amendment, and argued that language should be adopted by negotiators in conference for the final legislation sent to President Joe Biden’s desk.
CONGRESS & COURTS
marijuanamoment.net

Bipartisan Attorneys General Tell Congress To Center Federal-State Cooperation In Marijuana Legalization Plans

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general sent a letter to congressional leaders arguing that any effort to federally legalize marijuana should be done in a manner that respects the autonomy of states while providing necessary resources to ensure that cannabis is effectively regulated. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R),...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

674
Followers
834
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy