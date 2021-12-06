ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

By Matthew Hidalgo
Q2 News
Q2 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lN0yo_0dFfXYpJ00

Another cold day with more snow on the way. The snow will start this afternoon and evening. The bulk of the snowfall will happen this evening so please be careful during the evening commute tonight; roads will be slick and visibility could be poor.

Temperatures tonight will be in the teens and 20s.

We will have some lingering showers through tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon, those showers will move out of the area.

The middle of the week will be a slight warm up with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Snow showers through evening. 1 to 3 inches possible. Low near 17°F

Tomorrow. Lingering snow showers through morning. High near 35°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy. Low near 26°F

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Q2 News

We saw snow! Will more be on the way?

We did see snow last night into this morning. Billings area saw between 4 to 5 inches of snow with this system. Please be careful during evening commutes tonight. Travel may be a bit slick as overnight temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Cooler, more wind, and a chance of snow?

A much cooler and calmer day Friday. Winds have calmed down for the most part but will pick back up by tomorrow morning and carry through the day Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s to 30s for most areas. Along with cooler temperatures, we could see a chance at some precipitation Friday night. For the Billings area, mainly rain, but the higher elevations and east of Billings could see the chance at some snow. Don't expect much accumulation Friday night.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Billings, MT
Q2 News

Much cooler moving forward, Monday snow

Billings, Livingston, Sheridan and Cody all saw record highs again yesterday, but now here comes our first cool down. We are behind a cold front and cooler air is streaming in behind it. This air will drop daytime highs down into the 30s and 40s (with some 50s) today. After a bit of a warm-up on Saturday with highs ranging from the 30s in the northeast to the 50s in the southwest, our second cool down comes into play starting Sunday. This will dip those temperatures down even more. Expecting 20s and 30s through early next week.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

A change is on the way. Are we talking warmer or cooler?

A warm day Thursday with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Billings, Livingston, Sheridan, and Miles City are all making a run for record-breaking days. There are still some windy conditions west of Billings. On the bright side, those winds will calm down Thursday evening and through most of the day Friday. By Friday night, the winds will kick back up possibly 60 mph or stronger west of Billings and carry through Saturday.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Record warmth, Winds easing

Expecting one more windy day with record warmth possible before things calm down moving forward. Gusts up to 70 mph still possible in Livingston and along the western foothills through this morning, but winds will ease as we get into the afternoon. Winds could still gust to 40 mph this morning in Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Very windy, very warm, and then it stops

Unseasonably warm weather and wind highlight the next two days. Record high temperatures in the 60s to even low 70s are possible Wednesday and Thursday in many areas. In Livingston, wind gusts are reaching 60 mph Tuesday evening, and the Harlowton to Big Timber areas will start producing similar gusts through Wednesday. High Wind Warnings and High Wind Advisories are in effect for these area.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Let It Snow
Q2 News

Winds gradually decrease but more record warm possible

Billings tied the Dec. 1 daily high record of 65. Livingston (63°), Miles City (70°), and Sheridan, Wyoming (76°) all broke daily records Wednesday. Winds should continue to decrease through the night but remain strong Thursday, even onto the plains. The winds, coupled with a mostly cloudy sky will keep temperatures warm overnight.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Record warmth possible through Thursday

The winds stay with us today with gusts over 60 mph in the Livingston area to down along the Beartooth foothills where a Wind Advisory remains in effect through late Thursday morning. Wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible in Billings and Miles City as well. Roundup to Winnett could experience gusts between 50-60 mph.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Windy and warmer than average

Winds will ramp up this afternoon and stay with us through at least Thursday afternoon. Expecting gusts up to 70 mph in the Livingston area to down along the Beartooth foothills where a Wind Advisory will be in effect through late Thursday morning. Wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible from Billings to Roundup to Miles City.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q2 News

Showers followed by possible record highs

Winds will drop off early Monday morning around Livingston and Nye, leaving us slightly cooler than Sunday in the 50s to low 60s. Miles City and Sheridan will still be close to their daily records Monday afternoon.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Potential record breakers on the way

The main story will still be the winds for the near future. The winds will pick up Saturday night and stick with us through most of Sunday. West of Billings is where the strongest winds will be, so please be careful. Try not to create a spark as the fire danger is still lingering around.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy