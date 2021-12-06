Armed men rob 2 Fresno grocery stores within an hour, police say

Detectives need your help in identifying two suspects they say robbed two different Fresno stores within a few hours on Sunday.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Fresno police got a call regarding a robbery at the Bag O Bag located on East Olive Avenue.

One of the suspects walked behind the counter and had a gun hiding in his waistband.

Him and the other suspect pushed the clerk out of the way, took cash from the register, and ran away.

About an hour later, Fresno police got a call regarding multiple holdup alarms at the 7/11 at East Ashlan Avenue at Blackstone Avenue.

The suspects walked behind the counter with a gun, demanded the money from the register, and ran away.

Police believe both robberies involved the same two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (559)498-7867.