ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What really fuels COVID-19 deaths?

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lELYD_0dFfXUIP00

The proliferation of misinformation about the risk of COVID-19 has created headwinds on gaining an upper hand on the virus. Since the delta variant gave the nation a public health body blow in the summer of 2021, and with omicron waiting in the wings to possibly add more weight to this damage, schisms in belief in what is the truth have been ubiquitous.

The extreme points of view about the risks associated with COVID-19 are surreal. On one extreme, some believe that it is a deadly disease and that every precaution should be taken to prevent infections. On the other extreme, COVID-19 is like a common cold, furthered by false claims that government has created the spin to poison people with vaccines and invade personal freedoms.

NPR recently reported the results of a study that suggests that people in counties that strongly supported Donald Trump over Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election were 2.7 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those living in pro-Biden counties. “Strongly supported” means that Trump had 60 percent or more of the vote. The analysis points to political polarization and misinformation.

This makes for a great sound bite on social media. However, what does it mean?

The answer: not much.

When conducting data studies, one needs look “under the hood” at the data to gain an appreciation for the story that it tells.

First and foremost, association is not causality, as the study alludes to. Using data and identifying possible associations are exactly that, associations or statistical relationships. They do not provide the reason why two factors are related. In this case, strong pro-Trump counties are seeing more COVID-19 deaths per capita than pro-Biden counties. There is no reason to doubt this, and the data analysis support such an association. However, voting for Trump or Biden is just one indicator for the beliefs and values of the people in these counties.

A closer look at the election results reveals the picture of a divided America. Of the nation’s 3,184 counties, 2,564 supported Trump, while 520 supported Biden (as of Feb. 26, 2021). Yet Biden won over 7 million more votes. According to the Brooking Institution, 71 percent of the nation’s GDP was generated in pro-Biden counties. The majority of pro-Trump counties are part of rural America, with smaller populations and generally less affluent residents.

For example, the largest county that Trump won was Suffolk County in New York State, although his margin of victory was exceedingly small (0.03 percent), so it would not be considered a strong Trump county. The second largest was Collin County in Texas, with a 5 percent margin of victory, also not qualifying as a strong Trump county.

Deaths per capita can be problematic when comparing risk in sparsely populated rural counties versus densely populated urban and suburban counties. Death per capita obfuscates COVID-19 death risk, since in small counties, each death carries more per capita weight than in large counties. Sparsely populated rural counties also means that these people have fewer touch points with other humans, which may actually reduce their risk compared to people living in densely populated urban and suburban counties.

Using the outcome of the 2020 presidential election as an indicator for COVID-19 death risk is misleading. It creates a message based on an association but does not get to the root cause, which is where solutions typically reside.

We know that those living in rural areas are less likely to be vaccinated than those living in urban and suburban areas. From the Brookings data, one can infer that those living in counties that are more affluent are less likely to die from COVID-19 than those living in poorer counties. The NPR study could have been headlined with these factors rather than focusing on the voting trends in the 2020 election.

The takeaway from the NPR study is that it creates more division than unity. We know that people who are vaccinated, and more recently boosted, are less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who have remained unvaccinated. This is independent of where they live and who they voted for. It is a function of their perspective and their level of trust in medicine, science and government. Certain biases may lead them to have been Trump supporters, but how they voted is not the factor of interest.

COVID-19 has exposed a divided America, whether it is based on affluence, access to healthcare, education, geography or lifestyle. These factors certainly contribute to how people vote. Yet, focusing on their voting or political affiliation is a coarse indicator at best.

Sheldon H. Jacobson, Ph.D., is a founder professor of Computer Science and the Carle Illinois College of Medicine at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He applies his expertise in data-driven risk-based decision-making to evaluate and inform public health policy.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 KFMB

What are the COVID-19 variants?

South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the country's most populous province. In a statement on Friday, the World Health Organization designated it as a “variant of concern,” naming it “omicron” after a letter in the Greek alphabet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
INFORUM

North Dakota tops 1,900 COVID-19 deaths

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, Dec. 2, reported nine additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's overall pandemic death toll to 1,907 North Dakotans. The number of active COVID-19 cases has been steadily rising throughout the week as North Dakota continues to monitor positive tests for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Democrat-Herald

No new local COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

In Tuesday’s report, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 1,054 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the state. This brings the total number of cases to 391,099. OHA also logged 19 new deaths — none of them in Linn or Benton counties — making the state’s death toll 5,161. Benton County...
LINN COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ABC News

Why are coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise in the US?

With coronavirus infection rates back on the rise, many Americans are wondering why the U.S. is, once again, experiencing surge in cases and hospitalizations, despite widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is now reporting more than 94,000 new COVID-19 cases each day -- up by 47% since late October. And 35 states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Experts weigh in

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With concern about the new Omicron variant spreading, you may be asking yourself will this pandemic ever end?. Health officials say they are still cautiously optimistic about things eventually winding down. Health experts say the key word is adapt, and they say there won’t be a day...
Press Democrat

PD Editorial: New travel restrictions beat closing the border

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced new travel restrictions for people entering the United States. They won’t stop the COVID omicron variant from reaching America (it’s already here), but they are reasonable precautions to slow spread of the disease. All air travelers from abroad now must test negative within one...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Colorado County Citizen

COVID-19 cases drop, as do deaths in Texas

While new cases of COVID-19 are spiking again in the Upper Midwest and Northeast, the number in Texas dropped during the past week to 14,745 — down 36% from the previous week. The number of new deaths reported in Texas by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University in ...
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

Diabetes a factor in many Houston COVID-19 deaths

November is National Diabetes Month. This is an opportunity for local and regional advocates to team up and work with partners across the nation to raise awareness of the illness. This year’s focus is on prediabetes and preventing diabetes. In Houston, more than half of the residents who died of...
HOUSTON, TX
stardem.com

Vaccine passports are wrong for America

COVID-19 vaccines are an effective tool in protecting people from serious illness and death. Vaccine passports, however, are a terribly misguided policy that should be resisted and/or rescinded. Here’s why. The inconvenient fact is millions of vaccinated Americans are still getting the coronavirus in what are known as breakthrough infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Covid 19#Gdp#Rural America#Omicron#Npr#Pro Biden
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 3,720 New COVID-19 Cases, 51 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,720 new confirmed COVID cases and 51 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 885,548. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,151. There were 76,997 total new tests reported. As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 4.86%. There are 1,151 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 239 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

US COVID-19 cases, deaths fall this week: 8 CDC stats to know

The nation's seven-day average for COVID-19 cases and deaths fell this week, while hospitalizations increased slightly, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Dec. 3. Eight numbers to know:. Reported cases. 1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 86,413, an 8.5 percent decrease from the previous...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox11online.com

COVID-19 cases, deaths at levels not seen in months

MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 metrics in Thursday's report reached levels not seen in months. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 5,097 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the most in a single day since Nov. 24, 2020. The seven-day average rose to 3,015. Test positivity averaged 13.4% for the most...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
The Hill

The Hill

406K+
Followers
48K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy