Beatrice man pleads no contest to charges in fatal shooting

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
 1 day ago
A Beatrice man has pleaded no contest to felony counts in the fatal shooting of a man outside his home last December.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that 26-year-old Brandon Long entered pleas Monday to counts of making terroristic threats and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. In exchange, counts of second-degree murder and another weapons count were dismissed.

Police arrested Long after Alex Rader, of Beatrice, was found Dec. 30 outside Long's home with a gunshot wound. Police say Long told officers he heard a disturbance outside his home, saw a man standing next to his house and shot him. Police say the two men knew each other and that the shooting did not appear to have been in self-defense.

