Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/is-gold-still-a-good-investment. There are many different types of investments out there from stocks to IRA to precious metals. Precious metals were one of the original forms of currency and investment but have long been replaced by investments such as stocks. There have always been people who have invested in gold, silver, and other precious metals but they have long been touted as crazy or rich fanatics who have nothing better to spend their money on. {Gold|Gold, silver} and other precious metals are a valuable asset though and deserve a good thought when deciding what to invest in.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO