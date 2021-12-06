ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Tin Room fundraiser nets 648 pounds of food donations, $700 for Highline Area Food Bank

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26T1VQ_0dFfWJVl00

At their free Santa Photo food bank fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, organizers at the Tin Room Bar & Theater collected 648 pounds of physical food and over $700 in monetary donations for the Highline Area Food Bank.

Here’s what this great local fundraiser also did:

  • Supported 11 local small businesses in their Artisan Gift Market.
  • Provided free Santa photos for 112 local families.

This was the second year for this community event, which included free Santa Photos and an Artisan Gift Market supporting local Artists.

Guests were asked to bring non-perishable food donations for the Highline Area Food Bank to get a free photo with Santa.

If you missed this event, but would still like to help the food bank, click below:

https://highlineareafoodbank.org/donations/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jbfp9_0dFfWJVl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXlFR_0dFfWJVl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ti5Ko_0dFfWJVl00

Photos courtesy Tin Room Bar & Theater.

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Drive-thru assistance puts food on the table in Casper

Rows of boxes filled with dry goods covered the concrete on Tuesday at the Salvation Army’s Goodstein Center for Hope in downtown Casper. A line of cars wrapped around the building, down Wolcott Street and back to Midwest Avenue. From 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers delivered dry goods, produce, butter,...
CHARITIES
WALB 10

Thomasville employees surpass food bank donation goal

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - City of Thomasville employees have surpassed a goal they set to donate food items to the Thomas County Food Bank and Outreach Center. Employees set a goal to donate 5,000 nonperishable items. In total, 5,047 items were donated to the food bank.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Reporter

Tompkins VIST Bank aids area food banks

During November, Tompkins VIST Bank donated a total of $15,000 to three food pantries in its southeastern Pennsylvania service area in a program it calls “Banksgiving.” Scott Gruber, president and CEO of Tompkins VIST Bank, said that with many people still struggling from the impact of the pandemic, the bank “wanted to provide this gift to our communities.” He added that the donations are in honor of the bank’s customers, in recognition of their ongoing loyalty. The organizations receiving donations included: Helping Harvest in Berks County; Share Foods Inc. in Greater Philadelphia; and the Council of Churches of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Quad Cities Onlines

What to donate to food banks during this giving season

While the winter months are commonly known as the holiday season, many call this time by another name — the season of giving. One common way people give back is through donations to food banks. While organizations like the River Bend Food Bank and other local nonprofits appreciate all gifts, there are some things they would prefer over others.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Perishable Food#Charity#Santa Photo#Tin Room Bar Theater
mesabitribune.com

Area needy to receive donated turkeys from Quad City Food Shelf

A locally-owned Virginia business and an Iron Range husband and wife are giving the needy a reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving. Pohaki Lumber Co. donated 240 turkeys to the Quad City Food Shelf. The husband and wife donated 23 turkeys along with fixings. “They both wanted to make sure...
CHARITIES
WTVM

Local food banks making progress amid donation shortage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Thanksgiving just around the bend, Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Columbus asked the community for support to help feed families. This past week, many of you dropped off non-perishable food items to WTVM at our Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive. All proceeds...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
forthoodsentinel.com

504th donates more than 3,000 pounds of food

NOLANVILLE — The 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade donated 3,414 pounds of non-perishable goods to the local food pantry, here. “I think people are realizing that there is a great need and there are hungry people,” Norma Butler, director of the Nolanville Food Pantry, said. “The food we received today is such a blessing.”
NOLANVILLE, TX
kiowacountysignal.com

Pratt County Food Bank benefits from friendly school competition to collect food donations

The Pratt High School Student Council wishes to thank everyone in the community who helped in this year's Drive to Thrive canned food drive. The student council sponsored the two-week canned food drive for the benefit of the Pratt County Food Bank. A total of 3,455 items were given to the food bank as a result of the drive including $270 in cash donations from those participating in the collecting for the drive. Cash donations are counted as $1 equals 1 canned good.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
hngnews.com

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh donates 2,000 pounds of food to Sun Prairie pantry

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), a non-profit organization, along with other partnering organizations, conducted a food/supplies/clothing drive to benefit Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry and Cards Closet as part of SewaDiwali donation drive. As part of SewaDiwali, HSS donated around 2,000 lbs worth of items this year. This is the second...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
thecantoncitizen.com

Bank of Canton donates $10,000 to Canton Food Pantry

Bank of Canton recently donated $10,000 to the Canton Food Pantry to support the pantry’s vision of providing community members with nutritional food and personal hygiene and cleaning items to supplement their shopping needs. “The bank’s gift will certainly help us keep our shelves stocked heading into the holiday season,”...
CANTON, MA
Niagara Gazette

NYSEG offering holiday eBill incentive for area food banks

New York State Electric & Gas has announced the launch of a new customer promotion to last throughout the 2021 holiday season. For every customer that signs up for the company’s eBill service during the months of November and December, NYSEG will donate $1, up to $2,500 each, to four local food banks for a total of $10,000 to help support ending hunger throughout New York state.
CHARITIES
Tribune-Review

Penn-Trafford area: Level Green lights up, food bank collection

Santa Claus will arrive on a fire truck during the Light Up Level Green event from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Level Green Fire Hall along Route 130 in Penn Township. The Penn Trafford Community Band will play holiday favorites and children will be able to enjoy crafts, cookies, hot chocolate and cider. Gingerbread houses will be the featured craft.
PENN, PA
Morning Journal

LorMet donates $32K to Second Harvest Food Bank

Leadership from LorMet Community Federal Credit Union visited Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio on Nov. 23 and presented the Lorain-based nonprofit with $32,706 raised through LorMet’s recent member match campaign. For the second time this year, members of the credit union responded to the challenges of 2021...
LORAIN, OH
VISTA.Today

Chester County Food Bank Receives $40,000 Donation from Comcast NBCUniversal

The Chester County Food Bank has received a $40,000 donation from Comcast NBCUniversal to support efforts to fight food insecurity during another challenging holiday season. The Food Bank is one of 10 organizations in the Philadelphia region to receive $40,000 each from Comcast NBCUniversal. The funds will support operational measures, including food purchasing, prepping and packaging, and delivery.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
685
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy