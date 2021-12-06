Tin Room fundraiser nets 648 pounds of food donations, $700 for Highline Area Food Bank

At their free Santa Photo food bank fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, organizers at the Tin Room Bar & Theater collected 648 pounds of physical food and over $700 in monetary donations for the Highline Area Food Bank.

Here’s what this great local fundraiser also did:

Supported 11 local small businesses in their Artisan Gift Market.

Provided free Santa photos for 112 local families.

This was the second year for this community event, which included free Santa Photos and an Artisan Gift Market supporting local Artists.

Guests were asked to bring non-perishable food donations for the Highline Area Food Bank to get a free photo with Santa.

If you missed this event, but would still like to help the food bank, click below:

https://highlineareafoodbank.org/donations/

Photos courtesy Tin Room Bar & Theater.