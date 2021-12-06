Florida basketball takes a drop in latest AP Poll

After starting the season perfect through November, the Florida Gators men’s basketball team lost to Oklahoma last week and fell six spots to No. 20 in the Week 5 AP Poll.

The Gators have relied on defense to keep games close against tough opponents this year, but a poor shooting night against the Sooners did them in. The drop was expected, but the AP voters were a bit harsher than those who voted in the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll where the Gators are ranked at No. 16 this week.

Alabama was the big mover in the Southeastern Conference this week after beating No. 3 Gonzaga on Saturday. The Crimson Tide moved up seven spots to No. 9, which was just good enough to edge out the tenth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. Arkansas fell two spots to No. 12 despite not having lost a game yet this year, and Tennessee is right behind the Razorbacks at No. 13.

Even Auburn managed to move two spots ahead of Florida this week, making the upcoming SEC schedule all the more important for the Gators. And let’s not forget LSU, who has fought its way into the top 25 after being projected to finish worse than Florida.

There’s still a lot of basketball to be played, but a few things have become clear. Florida doesn’t have quite the star power to get the same treatment in the polls as the nation’s elite, and the SEC schedule will decide just how good this Gators team is.

Here is the full top 25 in the AP Poll this week.

AP Top 25 Poll – Week 5

Rank Team Record Points

1 Purdue 8-0 1,525 (61)

2 Baylor 8-0 1,421

3 Duke 7-1 1,390

4 UCLA 8-1 1,293

5 Gonzaga 7-2 1,240

6 Villanova 6-2 1,175

7 Texas 6-1 1,101

8 Kansas 6-1 1,068

9 Alabama 7-1 1,029

10 Kentucky 6-1 972

11 Arizona 7-0 919

12 Arkansas 8-0 905

13 Tennesse 6-1 762

14 Houston 7-1 686

15 Connecticut 8-1 527

16 USC 8-0 510

17 Iowa State 8-0 499

18 Auburn 7-1 419

20 Florida 6-1 386

23 Seton Hall 7-1 177

24 BYU 7-1 157

25 LSU 8-0 135

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Memphis; No. 24 Michigan.

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado St. 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.

