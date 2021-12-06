ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Michael Bublé to perform at Resorts World Las Vegas

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
Michael Bublé has announced he will headline a limited engagement at Resorts World Las Vegas beginning April 27, 2022.

Representatives say the six-show run will be produced by AEG Presents and give Michael Bublé fans an extraordinary opportunity to experience a performance in the intimate Resorts World Theatre.

The production will feature the Grammy-award-winning singer’s timeless hits accompanied by a full orchestra and unmatched audio and video technology.

“As everyone knows, I always love playing Vegas, but I know performing at the new Resorts World Theatre will bring my shows to a whole new level. I can’t wait,” commented Bublé.

Tickets for the limited engagement, plus a limited number of VIP ticket packages will go on sale to the public on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. PST.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning December 7 at 1 p.m. PST through Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. PST.

The show dates are as follows:

April 2022: 27, 29, 30
May 2022: 4, 6, 7

Michael Bubl
Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

