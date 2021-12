Set to make its public debut at CES 2022 next month in Las Vegas, Engineered Arts’ Ameca humanoid robot AI platform is claimed to be the world’s most advanced human shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology. Remember David and Walter from the movie “Prometheus”? Ameca is set to be a platform for development into future robotics technologies, and could pave the way for a similar robot if given the ability to learn on its own. Read more for a video and additional information.

ENGINEERING ・ 6 DAYS AGO