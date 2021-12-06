How the supply chain crisis got this bad

Andy Chou is the Founder and CEO of CJdropshipping, a global all-in-one dropshipping platform. The ongoing supply chain crisis has left not only U.S. ports but the global economy in turmoil. Congestion has resulted in limited yard space for new vessels to berth and tons of containers piling up at ports waiting to be carried away. As of writing this, at least 70 ships are anchored and waiting outside the ports of Los Angeles. Measures such as imposing fines against the cargo containers have been attempted, but the complications remain. At the same time, even as the global trade network has a surplus of shipping containers, China is facing challenges of container shortages.

