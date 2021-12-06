ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

How the supply chain crisis got this bad

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShips stuck at sea, warehouses overflowing, trucks without drivers: The highly intricate and interconnected global supply chain is in upheaval, with little end in sight. The turmoil has revealed how the need to ship surgical...

www.businessreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

Some small businesses see silver linings in the janky supply chain

The congested supply chain has been making it a lot harder for a lot of businesses to get the goods they need. That’s affecting car production, imports of products like furniture and electronics, and nearly every aspect of the American economy. The shortages aren’t great for an economy that’s...
SMALL BUSINESS
Forbes

In Response To The Supply Chain Crisis: Various Export Methods For Dropshippers

Andy Chou is the Founder and CEO of CJdropshipping, a global all-in-one dropshipping platform. The ongoing supply chain crisis has left not only U.S. ports but the global economy in turmoil. Congestion has resulted in limited yard space for new vessels to berth and tons of containers piling up at ports waiting to be carried away. As of writing this, at least 70 ships are anchored and waiting outside the ports of Los Angeles. Measures such as imposing fines against the cargo containers have been attempted, but the complications remain. At the same time, even as the global trade network has a surplus of shipping containers, China is facing challenges of container shortages.
INDUSTRY
warricknews.com

Dec. 7 - Indiana Sen. Todd Young addresses supply chain crisis

WASHINGTON — For years, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., has pushed for a bill to fix the truck driver shortage — one key component of the country’s supply chain. Now, as a supply chain crisis continues to hurt consumer and businesses this holiday season, that bill has become law and Young is pushing even harder for more solutions.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
WJCL

Supply chain crisis prompts $150 million expansion at the Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Norfolk Southern helping Port of Savannah backlog. SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Ports Authority agreed Monday to accelerate a $150 million expansion at the Port of Savannah in response to a surge in cargo volumes that has cramped its container yard and kept ships waiting at sea.
SAVANNAH, GA
ilo.org

Road transport operators warn of a “perfect storm” in supply chain crisis

GENEVA (ILO News) – After some signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chains are being put at risk again by an unprecedented crisis. As the backbone of global supply chains, road transport operators are calling on governments for support to avoid bankruptcies and to stabilize the transport system as a whole.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Africa#Cars#Shipping#Global Economy#The New York Times
The Dad

Chicken Tenders Are the Latest Casualty From the Supply Chain Crisis

The “supply chain crisis” has been blamed for problems real and imagined. First, it affected things like mall Santa availability, and now it has come for the kid demographic even HARDER with the latest casualty; chicken tenders. Kid’s meals at restaurants everywhere shuddered at the news that chicken tenders were the latest item threatened by the supply chain crisis.
AGRICULTURE
WOWT

Supply chain crisis, granite shortage impacting Omaha headstone makers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even for those who are grieving, the supply chain crisis is unavoidable. A shortage of granite is hitting local monument and headstone makers hard. “I’ve never had anything like this in the industry or the business,” says Ted Bloemker, owner of Fremont Monument Company. Without granite,...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Baton Rouge Business Report

US jobless claims rise slightly but remain low compared to earlier in pandemic

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week even though the U.S. job market has been rebounding from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims climbed by 28,000 to 222,000 from the previous week’s 52-year low 194,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, fell below 239,000, a pandemic low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox2detroit.com

How insects are making supply chain problems even worse

FOX 2 - Inflation is going up and the supply chain is still not what it was pre-pandemic as products are still sitting at ports, waiting to be transported without the workers to make it happen. And the news isn't exactly rosy, especially when it comes to agricultural items. Mark...
ANIMALS
KFYR-TV

Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say

A Christmas tree in a Canadian mall may have you thinking you've had a little too much eggnog, when it starts talking to you. President Joe Biden is signing four veterans-related bills into law at the White House on Tuesday. 10PM Sportscast - 11/29/2021. Updated: 1 hours ago. Night Report...
INDUSTRY
wrvo.org

CNY manufacturers hold roundtable discussion on supply chain crisis

Manufacturers across the region are calling on Congress to help them deal with a crippling supply chain crisis. Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) brought together local manufacturers and business groups Monday to get a handle on an issue he said is vital. "This is not a real sexy topic, but I’m...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy