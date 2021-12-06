Staff Assault: Iowa State Penitentiary

(Fort Madison) A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary on the evening of Sunday, December 5.

A response team was assisting with an inmate that was uncooperative and had attempted to assault another officer. The officer involved was assisting with the removal of the uncooperative inmate from a cell when assaulted with a sharp object.

The officer involved was taken to the hospital by department vehicle for an injury to the arm. He has since been released and has returned to duty.

The inmate has been evaluated by medical staff and this incident remains under investigation.