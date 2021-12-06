ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota lawmakers push to rename post offices after guardsmen killed in Black Hawk crash

By Times staff report
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 1 day ago

Two U.S. Senators from Minnesota introduced legislation to rename three U.S. Post Offices in honor of the National Guardsmen who died in a Black Hawk helicopter crash two years ago south of St. Cloud.

Warrant Officer Candidate Kort M. Plantenberg, Chief Warrant Officer Charles P. Nord and Chief Warrant Officer James A. Rogers died in the crash Dec. 5, 2019, near Pearl Lake. Plantenberg was from Avon, Nord from Perham and Rogers from Winstead; Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) introduced the legislation to rename the post offices in the guardsmen's respective hometowns.

More: Memorial site honoring 2019 Black Hawk crash victims gets official dedication

"Sgt. Plantenberg, Chief Warrant Officer Nord, and Chief Warrant Officer Rogers made the ultimate sacrifice for us and our democracy," Klobuchar said.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) and Rep. MIchelle Fischbach (R-MN) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

"With this legislation, we hope to honor their legacy and pay tribute to their service," Smith said. "Our hearts go out to their family and friends on this tragic anniversary."

The helicopter was missing for almost two hours, then was confirmed crashed just south of Marty. The helicopter had taken off from the St. Cloud Army Aviation Support Facility and was conducting a maintenance test flight. The crash was determined to be caused by mechanical failure and human error.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Minnesota lawmakers push to rename post offices after guardsmen killed in Black Hawk crash

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

