Baton Rouge, LA

How businesses can combat the labor shortage

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 6 days ago

Fewer than half of the American workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic are actively looking for work, a bad sign for businesses struggling amid labor shortages. The reasons behind...

www.businessreport.com

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Retailers Can Address Labor-Related Supply Chain Gaps

Ask any retailer what is top of mind for them, and the answer might be “everything.” A long list of variables contributes to this holiday season being one that doesn’t quite compare to any prior. The ongoing labor shortage, the record surge in retail-specific job openings, the traffic jams of container ships outside major ports and concerns of product availability – each of these realities on their own are enough to keep retailers awake at night, worried about their strategic next steps.
RETAIL
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Baton Rouge, LA
thebossmagazine.com

How Businesses Can Reduce Shipping Costs

High shipping costs can put a burden on businesses new and old. Shipping costs can stifle growth in up-and-coming businesses, and yet it can seem like an insurmountable challenge if you don’t have the right tools and tactics to hand. To help you out, here are some hints on...
INDUSTRY
Baton Rouge Business Report

Office cleaning protocols a priority for majority of workers

The newly discovered omicron variant has many businesses rushing to determine its impact on the workplace, and many employers are rethinking office cleaning protocols as they prepare to open again in early 2022. According to a survey from the Cleaning Coalition of America of 1,600 workers, those office protocols are...
ECONOMY
#Stimulus#American#Target
marketplace.org

The labor shortage continues in child care

For months now, daycare and preschool centers have struggled to hire staff and teachers. A new analysis from the UC Berkeley Center for Child Care Employment shows that recruiting is not getting any easier at day care centers and preschools. In fact, the child care sector recorded 2,100 fewer jobs...
EDUCATION
Baton Rouge Business Report

US businesses advertise near-record 11 million open jobs

U.S. employers posted 11 million open jobs in October, nearly matching a record high reached in July and a sign that companies were confident enough in the economy to expand. A government report this morning also shows that the number of people quitting their jobs dropped slightly in October to 4.2 million, from 4.4 million in September, though that is still the third-highest number of monthly resignations on records dating back to 2000.
BUSINESS
Money

A Quarter of High-Paying Jobs Will Be Remote by the End of 2022

A remote job may soon be easier to get. One in four of all high-paying jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022, according to a projection from the career site Ladders. The company has been tracking remote work availability from the continent's largest 50,000 employers — not just those with listings on its job site — since the pandemic began, and estimates remote work opportunities will continue to increase through 2023. Already, Ladders says, more than 15% of all jobs that pay $80,000 or more are remote, up from 4% before the pandemic began and about 9% from the end of 2020.
JOBS
TechRepublic

Another chip shortage is only a matter of time. Here's how businesses can prepare

Shortages are more regular than we may realize, and it's time for the businesses making and using semiconductors to implement these five fixes, says Deloitte. Deloitte has published a set of five recommendations for the semiconductor industry designed to help it better weather a future chip shortage that it has described as not a possibility, but an eventuality.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
MySanAntonio

How Leaders Can Beat the Labor Crisis

By now, we’re all intimately familiar with the ongoing labor crisis, either because of the constant media coverage or because you or your company is feeling the effects first-hand. No industry is exempt from the shortage — employees and job seekers of all backgrounds have walked away from job opportunities due to burnout, low pay, being overworked and underappreciated, or just wanting a change of career.
ECONOMY
smallbiztrends.com

How Can a Small Business Defend Against Ransomware?

Ransomware has held everyone from multi-billion-dollar companies to small businesses hostage to their fiendish criminal exploits. And as the number of ransomware attacks continues to increase, businesses, big or small, have to be more aware of the digital ecosystem in which they operate. Small Business Defending Against Ransomware. Two infographics...
SMALL BUSINESS
oberlinreview.org

Labor Shortages, Supply Chain Disruptions Affect Oberlin Businesses

Business owners around Oberlin are struggling to hire workers and acquire certain products as labor shortages and supply chain disruptions affect businesses across the nation. In town, shuttered properties, such as those previously housing restaurants that closed down during the pandemic, have remained closed as a result of these post- COVID-19 economic issues.
OBERLIN, OH
gabb.org

Current Insights Regarding the Labor Shortage

BizBuySell’s Insight Report is filled with key statistics and information on a range of topics, including the labor shortage and hiring problems that many businesses currently face. Visit BizBuySell for more information about the findings that they recently reported for the third quarter of 2021. This website also offers an archive of past quarterly reports dating back to 2013.
RETAIL
mainebiz.biz

How businesses can better engage their customers

New small businesses are emerging at a rapid pace. With a significant increase in the number of companies now operating, small businesses have to work harder than ever to reach their potential customers and stay competitive. One of the biggest challenges small businesses are facing is customer engagement. The good...
SMALL BUSINESS

