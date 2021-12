BOULDER, COLO. — Scott Tassani has been named president of Meati Foods, a Boulder, Colo.-based maker of fungi-based whole-cut meat alternatives. A 30-year veteran of the food and beverage industry, Tassani will lead Meati as it prepares to launch in early 2022 with a new source of nutrient dense protein made from mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms. He joins the startup from The Pillsbury Co. and General Mills Inc., where he most recently was president and chief customer officer for the brand’s $11 billion North America business. Before that he was vice president of US grocery sales and vice president of sales strategy at General Mills.

